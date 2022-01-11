VCU blows by George Washington to claim seventh straight win in return to Siegel Center, 84-57

“Just thought, in the first half, the guys did a great job sharing the basketball and getting each other easier shots,” Rhoades said. “I thought we gave up good shots to get some great shots.”

And VCU kept GW at a distance in the second half, even as the Colonials got better offensive execution. The Rams’ first second-half field goal came off a Curry steal, which he carried down the court at light speed, finishing with a dunk — the player who Williams and Baldwin afterward estimated to be the fastest player on the team with the ball.

Less than five minutes later, Williams — off a Levi Stockard III steal — pulled up in transition and buried his second 3 of the half. And the rout continued. Stockard was playing his first game since Dec. 15, back in the rotation after missing two games last week while in COVID-19 protocol.

Tsohonis scored all of his points in the second half, and his second 3 of the half gave VCU its largest lead of the night — 29, 64-35 — with 12:18 to play.

The Colonials’, though, kept working. They went on a 16-2 overall run over about seven minutes of game time into the 4:10 mark. That cut VCU’s lead to 15, 68-53.