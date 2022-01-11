VCU blows by George Washington to claim seventh straight win in return to Siegel Center, 84-57

There was a George Washington offensive sequence late in the first half of the Colonials’ matchup at the Siegel Center against VCU on Tuesday that was like a microcosm of GW’s night overall.
Joe Bamisile went up for a poster dunk in transition but was met at the rim, sending the attempt awry. But teammate Quanzi Samuels got the rebound. However, his putback attempt wouldn’t drop, tip-toeing everywhere but into the basket.
Then the ball was tipped back out, a rebound secured by VCU’s Marcus Tsohonis. And an empty possession for the Colonials.
That’s just how Tuesday went — besides a haggard end to the first half and a GW rally in the latter stretch of the second half, just about everything seemed to go the Rams’ way.
It was a commanding performance for VCU, an eventual 84-57 victory in their first game back on their home floor since Dec. 15.
“I just thought a lot of guys stepped up,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And set the tone early in the game, which was what we wanted to do with our defense.”
The Rams improved to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in Atlantic 10 play, and have now won seven straight overall.
Ace Baldwin led VCU with a career-high 16 points, with a career-high four 3-pointers. He also grabbed a career-high-tying six rebounds. KeShawn Curry added 13 points and five rebounds. Vince Williams had 11 points and a career-high eight assists, and Tsohonis had 10 points and five rebounds.
Against a GW (4-10, 0-2 A-10) team that had dropped five of its last seven coming in, VCU established control early and didn’t let off the pedal, using their suffocating and turnover-hungry defense as the foundation.
The Rams went on a 13-0 run from the 16:45 mark to the 13:25 mark of the first half, to grab a 15-5 lead. VCU forced four Colonials turnovers in that spree, and seven total in the game’s first seven and a half minutes.
Rhoades regularly preaches against sluggish starts, Baldwin said, and Tuesday seemed satisfactory.
“Like, 'Don't start off slow. No turnovers,’” Baldwin said, reiterating Rhoades’ words. “And that was a big key to it [Tuesday].”
Baldwin capped the early run with his first 3, and in the next 4:35 went on to hit two more, to set the new single-game career-high of 3s in the game’s first 8:50. By his third 3, the Rams had a 28-14 lead.
VCU led by a high of 22 in the first half, on a layup by Curry with 3:09 left, that made it 42-20. The Rams struggled to finish the half — those were their final points before the break. But they still held a 42-22 lead at halftime, their largest halftime lead of the season by far.
They assisted on all but six of the made baskets in the half.
“Just thought, in the first half, the guys did a great job sharing the basketball and getting each other easier shots,” Rhoades said. “I thought we gave up good shots to get some great shots.”
And VCU kept GW at a distance in the second half, even as the Colonials got better offensive execution. The Rams’ first second-half field goal came off a Curry steal, which he carried down the court at light speed, finishing with a dunk — the player who Williams and Baldwin afterward estimated to be the fastest player on the team with the ball.
Less than five minutes later, Williams — off a Levi Stockard III steal — pulled up in transition and buried his second 3 of the half. And the rout continued. Stockard was playing his first game since Dec. 15, back in the rotation after missing two games last week while in COVID-19 protocol.
Tsohonis scored all of his points in the second half, and his second 3 of the half gave VCU its largest lead of the night — 29, 64-35 — with 12:18 to play.
The Colonials’, though, kept working. They went on a 16-2 overall run over about seven minutes of game time into the 4:10 mark. That cut VCU’s lead to 15, 68-53.
But Baldwin muffled that run with his final 3, with 3:52 to play. Still, Rhoades called a timeout after that shot to address the lapses he saw in the preceding stretch.
“We were kind of playing one-on-one ball,” Williams said. “It might not seem like it, but to [Rhoades] we're playing one-on-one ball, and he wants us to execute our plays. And if we don't do that, he's definitely going to call a timeout and we're definitely going to hear about it [Wednesday], for sure."
The Rams, after that timeout, outscored GW 13-4 to push the game to its final margin of 27, their largest margin of victory this season.
James Bishop led the Colonials with 16 points. Bamisile, a former Monacan standout and a Virginia Tech transfer, had 11 points. GW is coached by New Kent native Jamion Christian who was an assistant at VCU during the 2011-12 season.
GW finished with 18 trnovers, which VCU scored 24 points off of.
The Rams hadn’t played at the Siegel Center since a Dec. 15 win over Florida Atlantic, because COVID-19 issues put a 21-day gap in the schedule, then their first two A-10 games last week were on the road. The crowd of 6,327 was the lowest this season. Students don’t return for spring semester classes until next Tuesday.
VCU hits the road once again on Friday to face preseason league favorite St. Bonaventure, a rematch of last season’s A-10 title game. The Rams will be trying to avenge a loss in the title game, and also a loss in their trip to St. Bonaventure last January.
The teams tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, in a game that’ll be broadcast on ESPN2.
“We’re getting better, we keep improving,” Rhoades said. “But now when you go play like Dayton, like St. Bonaventure. Saint Louis, Richmond, Davidson. Like, man, it’s hard.
“But you got to find a way together.”
FG FT Reb
GW M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Dean 17 1-3 1-3 1-3 0 3 3
Lindo 32 4-10 0-1 4-10 0 5 8
Bamisile 30 5-9 0-3 1-3 1 3 11
Bishop 28 6-17 1-3 2-3 1 2 16
Freeman 25 3-13 4-4 0-1 3 3 10
Adams 19 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Harris 18 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Samuels 15 1-3 2-2 3-5 1 0 4
Knapp 8 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 5
Brown 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-60 8-16 12-29 8 17 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Bishop 3-8, Bamisile 1-2, Knapp 1-2, Adams 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Lindo 0-1, Samuels 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 7. Turnovers: 18. Steals: 10.
FG FT Reb
VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Ward 18 4-5 0-0 0-2 0 1 8
Williams 27 3-8 3-4 3-5 8 2 11
Baldwin 29 5-8 2-2 1-6 4 3 16
Curry 28 6-13 1-1 1-5 1 3 13
Nunn 19 2-5 4-4 0-2 1 2 9
Tsohonis 17 4-9 0-0 2-5 1 2 10
DeLoach 14 3-5 0-1 1-7 1 3 6
Brown-Jones 13 2-5 0-0 2-3 1 0 4
Kern 12 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Stockard 11 1-5 0-0 3-3 1 0 2
Banks 9 1-3 0-0 1-3 0 0 3
Henderson 1 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 32-68 10-12 15-44 19 18 84
Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Baldwin 4-5, Tsohonis 2-4, Williams 2-5, Banks 1-3, Nunn 1-3, Kern 0-1, Curry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocks: 11. Turnovers: 15. Steals: 10.
George Washington 22 35 — 57
VCU 42 42 — 84
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr