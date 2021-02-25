VCU bracketology: Where do the Rams stand heading into the final weekend of the regular season?

As the regular season races to a close, VCU players said after Tuesday’s home finale against Saint Louis that they’re still not peeking at standings and NCAA tournament prognostications.

"Just keep winning,” freshman Ace Baldwin said, shaking his head.

“One game at a time,” junior Vince Williams added.

If they did sneak a look, though, they would probably like what they saw. After being picked to finish ninth in the Atlantic 10’s preseason poll, the Rams are tied for first in the league heading into the final weekend of the season, with a regular-season title still in play.

Examining teams’ winning percentages, which the league is using to seed this year with programs having played uneven numbers of games, VCU has a top-four seed secured. That nets it a bye to the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament on March 5.

And VCU has landed on the favorable side of the line in most NCAA tournament projections, even coming off the loss to George Mason and before Tuesday’s win over the Billikens.