VCU bracketology: Where do the Rams stand heading into the final weekend of the regular season?

As the regular season races to a close, VCU players said after Tuesday’s home finale against Saint Louis that they’re still not peeking at standings and NCAA tournament prognostications.
"Just keep winning,” freshman Ace Baldwin said, shaking his head.
“One game at a time,” junior Vince Williams added.
If they did sneak a look, though, they would probably like what they saw. After being picked to finish ninth in the Atlantic 10’s preseason poll, the Rams are tied for first in the league heading into the final weekend of the season, with a regular-season title still in play.
Examining teams’ winning percentages, which the league is using to seed this year with programs having played uneven numbers of games, VCU has a top-four seed secured. That nets it a bye to the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament on March 5.
And VCU has landed on the favorable side of the line in most NCAA tournament projections, even coming off the loss to George Mason and before Tuesday’s win over the Billikens.
The resume for VCU (17-5, 10-3 A-10), which has a NET ranking of No. 35, includes an 8-0 record in games considered “Quadrant 2,” in the sorting system that ranks victories based on opponent NET rankings with Quadrant 1 the most valuable an Quadrant 4 the least.
The Rams are 5-2 against Quadrant 3 competition and 4-0 in Quadrant 4 matchups. Saturday’s regular-season finale at Davidson will be a Quadrant 2 opportunity for the Rams, with the Wildcats No. 82 in the NET.
It’s a solid body of work overall. The main knock is that VCU, based on current NET rankings, is 0-3 in Quadrant 1 matchups with losses to West Virginia, Penn State and St. Bonaventure. But the Rams’ home win against St. Bonaventure was a Quadrant 1 victory at the time.
So the Rams seem to be in good shape at the moment. Here’s where they stand in some of the most recent projections.
This bracket was the most recently updated as of Thursday afternoon. But nothing changed between this projection and one published by USA Today on Tuesday morning, before VCU’s Saint Louis win.
Bracketologist Shelby Mast, in both, has VCU as a No. 11 seed facing No. 6 Creighton in the first round. St. Bonaventure is also in the field here, as a No. 6 seed.
The Rams, with a first-round win in this bracket, would play either No. 3 Oklahoma or No. 14 Navy.
Bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his last full bracket Tuesday morning. But VCU’s spot hasn’t changed since then, according to a summary of his next bracket released Thursday morning. Lunardi pegs VCU as one of the last four byes in the field.
In the Tuesday bracket, the eleventh-seeded Rams would play No. 6 Virginia Tech in the first round. The other teams on Lunardi’s list of last with a bye are North Carolina, Louisville and Indiana.
In Lunardi’s Tuesday projection, with a victory, VCU would play either No. 3 Houston or No. 14 Eastern Washington. Lunardi included St. Bonaventure in the field as the A-10’s automatic qualifier, a No. 11 seed. Richmond is part of his first four out.
In his projection, Patrick Stevens has VCU in as a No. 11 seed, the A-10’s automatic qualifier. The Rams would play sixth-seeded Purdue in the first round.
Both St. Bonaventure and Saint Louis made this bracket as well, the Bonnies as a No. 10 seed facing No. 7 Oklahoma State in the first round, and the Billikens as an 11 seed playing No. 6 Texas Tech.
This bracket was published Tuesday morning.
This projection, also released Tuesday morning, has VCU as part of the First Four, playing Seton Hall in a 12th-seed matchup. The winner of that game would play No. 5 UVA.
St. Bonaventure is the other A-10 team in this bracket, a No. 11 seed playing No. 6 Virginia Tech in the first round.
In another Tuesday bracket, VCU came in with the A-10’s automatic bid, an 11 seed facing No. 6 Wisconsin in the first round.
St. Bonaventure is in the First Four here, a No. 12 seed playing Seton Hall with the winner moving on to play No. 5 Texas Tech.
