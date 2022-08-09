VCU brings back former longtime director Ryan Kopacsi to lead The Peppas again

A familiar face is returning to lead one of the most familiar aspects of the VCU basketball game experience.

The school announced Tuesday afternoon that it has hired Ryan Kopacsi to serve as director of the The Peppas VCU pep band again. Kopacsi served in that role for 18 years previously, from 1998-2016, helping to establish The Peppas as one of the standout pep band ensembles in the nation.

“To my VCU family, a day I thought was long gone has come again, and I couldn’t be more humbled and honored,” Kopacsi said in a statement. “I can’t wait for us to be performing for the coaches and athletes again and helping to win games by creating the best atmosphere in college athletics. I encourage everyone to come back and see what’s going to be cooking again.”

Kopacsi, a native of Varina, was just 19 years old when he began directing The Peppas. Among his additions to the group’s repertoire were the songs “War” and “Africa,” which are now staples in the rotation for games at the Siegel Center.

The Peppas, under Kopacsi’s direction, reached a new level of national acclaim during the VCU men’s basketball team’s run to the Final Four in 2011.

But contract terms ultimately led to a severing of the partnership between VCU and Kopacsi. He announced that he would resign in 2013, before a new contract was negotiated.

However, the sides parted ways in 2016 when they couldn’t come to terms on a new contract at that time. Kopacsi told the Times-Dispatch then that he asked for more money for himself, his assistant, Duane Coston, and for additional scholarship money for members of the band.

Coston was named Kopacsi’s replacement.

Now Kopacsi will replace Coston, back to help shape the atmosphere at the Siegel Center moving forward.

“Ryan and I share the same vision of making our gameday atmosphere the best in the country — college or pro,” VCU director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said in a statement. “We have seen the pivotal role that The Peppas play in creating that atmosphere.

“After many discussions, we both knew the time was right for him to return to VCU and re-energize our talented students in The Peppas and our fans.”