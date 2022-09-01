VCU brings on Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond president and CEO to lead ambitious Athletic Village fundraising campaign

To VCU’s Ed McLaughlin, the qualities that make for a successful fundraiser are the same ones that, in the world of college coaching, make for a successful recruiter.

“Someone who's really good at building relationships — someone who will really work at the relationship part of it as well,” said McLaughlin, VCU’s director of athletics. “And someone who's got a tireless work ethic.”

And if the two professions parallel each other in that way, it could be said that Todd McFarlane was born for his line of work.

McFarlane is the son of two former college basketball coaches. His father, Ed, coached men’s hoops at Davis & Elkins College and his mother, Nancy, coached women’s hoops at the same, Elkins, W.Va., school.

Davis & Elkins is also McFarlane’s alma mater and, after graduating from there in the early 1990s, he went on to move to Virginia to work for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond. He rose up the ranks there, to become the organization’s president and CEO in 2006.

In that seat, over the past 16 years, McFarlane has spearheaded $90 million in private donations to the group.

It was the type of pedigree that attracted VCU earlier this year, as the school’s athletic department sought a new administrator to lead what McLaughlin has characterized as the most ambitious fundraising project in the department’s history — funding that will back VCU’s expansive plans for a new Athletic Village off of Hermitage Road.

The assignment is to raise $80 to $100 million. It’s a lofty undertaking, but one VCU felt McFarlane was the right person for. The school, last Friday, announced McFarlane as its new senior associate athletic director for capital campaigns, with the Athletic Village item No. 1.

"Won't be a light lift, by any means, but it'll be a really exciting lift to be a part of for sure,” McFarlane said on Wednesday. “I think there's many opportunities for us to paint a compelling vision, compelling stories on why this is going to be so critical for our community."

A 1991 Davis & Elkins graduate, and former member of the Senators’ basketball team, McFarlane began at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond as athletic director.

The organization became a home for McFarlane, following in his parents’ footsteps in terms of working with young people.

When McFarlane ascended to president and CEO, 75 to 80% of his time began to be spent in a donor-facing role — relationship cultivation. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond are 97% philanthropically funded, he said.

McFarlane steered the group to the riddance of $2.1 million of debt, and the establishment of a $2.5 million reserve fund.

And, in what he considers his proudest endeavor, he led a $25 million comprehensive campaign that spanned from 2014 to 2019. That spawned a capital project of about $6 million — the purchase of the former Eastlawn Shopping Center in the East End to convert into a teen-focused community center for the organization's eighth through 12th graders and alumni.

Meanwhile, last October, Danny Sterling left VCU — he was senior associate athletic director for development, the previous iteration of the position McFarlane took over.

VCU felt adjusting that particular position to focus more intensely on the Athletic Village project was important.

McLaughlin and McFarlane didn’t know each other previously, but had several common acquaintances. And for McFarlane, after almost 30 years with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond, the opportunity at VCU represented a chance to merge his three passions: working with young people, philanthropy and college athletics. He will officially start on Oct. 1.

The Athletic Village, which is now separate from ongoing plans for a new baseball stadium in the planned Diamond District nearby, is set to include six indoor tennis courts, 12 outdoor courts, a field house with an indoor track, a practice field for multiple sports and a new soccer stadium with an outdoor track.

VCU officially purchased the final piece of property needed for the project — a $16 million piece of land that currently contains the former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority warehouse — in the spring. McLaughlin said on Monday that plans to begin demolition of the warehouse by the end of this year are still on track.

McLaughlin said VCU is currently in what’s considered the quiet phase of the Athletic Village fundraising project. The aim is for a full, public launch in the spring.

It’ll be a lengthy endeavor, in phases over five to seven years. But McFarlane is looking forward to tackling the venture.

And it’s one VCU feels he is equipped for.

“Money follows vision,” McFarlane said. “And I think to have a compelling transformational vision, a compelling case, on why this Athletic Village could not only be transformational for VCU and our student-athletes, but the entire city.”