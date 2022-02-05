VCU charges ahead in second half to rebound with 71-62 win over Duquesne

In the locker room following the first half of VCU’s eventual 71-62 victory against visiting Duquesne on Saturday, Ace Baldwin Jr. had some words for his teammates.
The Rams, in that first half, had been bested on the boards by a Dukes squad that’s a tad undersized in the frontcourt compared to VCU. Duqusene, in particular, hugged the offensive glass and beat VCU 10-5 there, which turned into an 11-6 advantage on second-chance points and a 1-point intermission lead.
So Baldwin spoke his mind during the break.
“He let [everyone] know, like, 'That's not acceptable, and it's not OK for us to be letting teams do those things against us,’” guard KeShawn Curry said. “And so everybody locked in and we just found a way to grab more boards."
VCU not only rebounded better, then, in the second half. It also used its size advantage to pound the ball inside and reign in the paint. That was particularly the case during a go-ahead 11-0 Rams run in the second half, which gave them the lead for good en route to a rebound result in front of 7,293 at the Siegel Center.
“We were just trying to bully the paint, get in the paint, cause disturbance in the paint for sure,” Curry said.
VCU (14-7, 6-4 Atlantic 10), was coming off Wednesday’s 30-point home loss to Dayton, the program’s worst loss since January 2003. For Duquesne (6-14, 1-7) it was a seventh straight loss.
Hason Ward finished with the fourth double-double of his career, with 13 points and 10 rebounds, plus a career-high-tying five blocks.
“I feel like as long as I play hard and do what I do, this stuff will happen,” Ward said.
Baldwin added 13 points and seven assists. Curry added 12 points and five rebounds.
The Rams outscored Duquesne 24-16 in the paint in the second half, and 42-26 overall.
VCU’s 11-0 second-half run pushed that point with emphasis. It began with a big, throwdown dunk by Mikeal Brown-Jones off an offensive rebound by Ward.
Brown-Jones received his first career start for the Rams Saturday at the traditional power forward spot as senior Vince Williams Jr. sat out for a second straight game with a calf strain suffered against Richmond last Saturday. Williams is VCU’s leading scorer (12.9 points per game) and leading rebounder (6.2 rebounds per game). Rhoades said Williams is day to day.
The 11-0 run Saturday also included a Ward finish from a Curry lob, and two dunks from Jalen DeLoach, who was back in the rotation and played almost 15 minutes after missing the Dayton game while in concussion protocol.
“I thought our bigs were just active today,” Rhoades said. “And we wanted to score at the rim today. We got downhill.”
VCU led 46-40 at the end of the run, with 12:58 to play.
Duquesne cut the lead to 51-48 at the 7:18 mark after a quick 6-0 spurt. The run included a pair of baskets from Primo Spears.
But a layup and a 3-pointer from Marcus Tsohonis in response helped the Rams stave the Dukes off to improve to 8-1 all-time against Duquesne.
Earlier, VCU had an overall efficient first half from the field. But turnovers hurt, as well as woes on the glass.
Those rebounding efforts were led by the Dukes’ 6-7 Kevin Easley and the 6-8 Toby Okani, who grabbed five boards apiece in the first half.
And Rhoades thought some leftover feelings from Wednesday’s loss carried over, with some early frustration Saturday.
Duquesne jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the opening minutes. Baldwin, though, knocked down a 3 at the 9:42 mark to push VCU to a 16-14 advantage.
But Duquesne pulled right back in front with a 9-0 run that included a pair of baskets from Easley.
And VCU never could squeeze back ahead — despite a 3 from Jayden Nunn at the 1:30 mark that cut the Dukes’ lead to 30-29 at the break — until a group inspired in part by Baldwin’s halftime rally re-emerged in the second half.
“Ace has that edge, a competitive edge,” Rhoades said. “You all see it all the time.”
Baldwin said the Rams had chips on their shoulders Saturday, coming off Wednesday’s loss.
And, with Saturday's result, VCU recovered — in time for a battle with Rhode Island back at the Siegel Center on Tuesday.
“It just was really embarrassing, we just all were down,” Baldwin said of Wednesday. “And we just couldn’t wait to play today and take it out on Duquesne.”
