VCU charges ahead in second half to rebound with 71-62 win over Duquesne

In the locker room following the first half of VCU’s eventual 71-62 victory against visiting Duquesne on Saturday, Ace Baldwin Jr. had some words for his teammates.

The Rams, in that first half, had been bested on the boards by a Dukes squad that’s a tad undersized in the frontcourt compared to VCU. Duqusene, in particular, hugged the offensive glass and beat VCU 10-5 there, which turned into an 11-6 advantage on second-chance points and a 1-point intermission lead.

So Baldwin spoke his mind during the break.

“He let [everyone] know, like, 'That's not acceptable, and it's not OK for us to be letting teams do those things against us,’” guard KeShawn Curry said. “And so everybody locked in and we just found a way to grab more boards."

VCU not only rebounded better, then, in the second half. It also used its size advantage to pound the ball inside and reign in the paint. That was particularly the case during a go-ahead 11-0 Rams run in the second half, which gave them the lead for good en route to a rebound result in front of 7,293 at the Siegel Center.

“We were just trying to bully the paint, get in the paint, cause disturbance in the paint for sure,” Curry said.