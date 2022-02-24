VCU coach Mike Rhoades closing in on 100 wins

Mike Rhoades wasn’t aware, not until a postgame radio interview Wednesday night.

But VCU’s Wednesday win over George Mason brought Rhoades one victory shy of 100 in his Rams head-coaching tenure.

Rhoades, of course, was part of 137 victories at VCU as a member of coach Shaka Smart’s staff, from 2009-14.

Now since he returned to the school in spring 2017, to lead the program, Rhoades has directed VCU to 99 more wins over his five-year tenure.

And he will have a chance to become the fourth VCU coach in program history to reach 100 wins when the Rams travel to play Massachusetts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“I love the game more than that stuff,” Rhoades said Wednesday. “And I get to coach basketball. So if we add a bunch of numbers out there, awesome. But I love coaching more than talking about that stuff. It's about the game, it's about our guys."

Rhoades overall head-coaching record at VCU is 99-50, a winning percentage of .664. He led the Rams to at-large NCAA tournament bids in the 2018-19 (25-8 record) and 2020-21 (19-7 record).

VCU also won the A-10 regular-season title in that 2018-19 season, at 16-2 in league play. And the team advanced to the league tournament title game last season, for the first time since 2017.

Rhoades was named the A-10 coach of the year, and the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s state coach of the year, in 2018-19.

Including Rhoades, there have been 12 head coaches in VCU’s 54-season history. And Smart (163-56, .744), Sonny Smith (136-127, .517) and JD Barnett (132-48, .733) are the only other ones to reach 100 career victories at VCU.

Rhoades, if his 10-year run at Randolph-Macon (197-76, 1999-2009) and three seasons at Rice before VCU (47-52, 2014-17) are included, has an overall career head-coaching record of 343-178 in 18 seasons.

The Rams, recently, have helped Rhoades race toward the 100 mark at VCU with six straight wins including Wednesday’s result, and wins in nine of the last 10 overall.

It’s kept VCU in the conversation for at-large NCAA tournament consideration — ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi on Thursday included VCU as part of his “next, next” four out with Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Belmont.

And to Rhoades, the simple number of the milestone he’s about to reach doesn’t mean a whole lot. What matters more to him is his love for coaching itself — which is as strong now, at age 49, as it was when he started as an assistant coach at Randolph-Macon at age 23.

“It's just a number,” Rhoades said. “You've heard me say this before, 'You're not putting my record on my headstone when the good Lord takes me.' It's important, it's what we do.

“But let's just go win the next game.”