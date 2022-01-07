VCU continuing to power up, with game at La Salle ahead Saturday

For VCU men’s basketball, Friday could be considered an important mile marker.
While the Rams played a game for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday at Dayton — and won 53-52 on Ace Baldwin’s late 3-pointer — they still hadn’t had a practice of their typical style since their break, as players returned from COVID-19 protocols and activity began to ramp up.
But as the process of fully emerging from their 21-day pause in the schedule continues, that changed on Friday.
“The day before Dayton, we had practice. Not a full, but we went live. But today was more of what we usually do,” coach Mike Rhoades said on Friday afternoon.
And with that, the fuller-strength Rams are pushing further into their Atlantic 10 schedule. VCU (8-4, 1-0 Atlantic 10), after that Friday practice, traveled north for a Saturday bout with La Salle (5-6, 0-1), a 2 p.m. tipoff from Tom Gola Arena (USA Network).
It’s the second in a three-games-in-six-days stretch for VCU.
"Just get ready for the next opponent, but also work on us,” Rhoades said of the objectives of Friday’s session. “Big thing is getting back to normal — trying to get back to normal. We're missing some guys, and we put some guys on the side to get some rest. But we still have enough guys to get up and down and have legit practice.”
The Rams, back from Dayton, did practice on Thursday, too, but not for long.
In these first days for VCU back in a rhythm of playing games, there’s a balance that must be struck between training intensity and saving players’ energy for the real game competition.
“It's a quick turnaround. On the road [Wednesday], and then you got to go back on the road,” Rhoades said. “So we still have some guys that are dealing with post COVID. And you just got to be really smart with that.
“So, we want to work on stuff, but we also want to make sure guys have their tanks full and are ready to go."
The Rams played without point guard Jayden Nunn, and forwards Levi Stockard III and Jimmy Nichols Jr., on Wednesday. Nunn went through warmups Wednesday, but ultimately wasn’t at the energy level to play, having been in COVID-19 protocol. Stockard and Nichols weren’t with the team, still in COVID-19 protocol. Their status for Saturday is still to be determined.
Rhoades said Friday that Nunn is feeling better, and is hoping that the freshman will be a go on Saturday. Nichols is also feeling better, and practiced Friday, Rhoades said. VCU, as of Friday afternoon, was still waiting on Stockard’s status in regard to the protocol.
There’s a return-to-play protocol for players exiting COVID-19 protocol, that involves monitoring during a workout, a return to a certain percentage of practice and then a return to full practice.
"Everyone's different, because it's depending on how long they've been out,” Rhoades said.
Among the group that was back against Dayton, Rhoades felt there wasn’t enough fluidity on offense. But, because the group hasn’t practiced much, Rhoades doesn’t characterize it as rust per se.
VCU shot just 34.5% from the field in the second half on Wednesday. Back home on Thursday, the Rams discussed playing with better rhythm, and with better execution, on that end of the floor.
“That's got to be an emphasis moving forward,” Rhoades said.
La Salle, defensively, has gotten standout shot blocking from the 6-10 Clifton Moore, whose 2.82 denials a game rank 22nd nationally.
And Rhoades emphasized that his team rebounds, from all five positions, on La Salle’s own offensive end. The Explorers can spread opponents out, Rhoades said, and it’s contributed to their 12.4 offensive rebounds a game, third in the A-10 — swooping in to beat teams on the offensive glass.
La Salle over the offseason added Louisville transfer Josh Nickelberry a Fayetteville, N.C., native who VCU recruited a bit out of high school. And Nickelberry is leading the Explorers with 11.9 points per game.
“He's definitely a player with the ability to score at all three levels,” Rhoades said. “But really shoot the ball from 3 and get hot.”
Moore, who began his career at Indiana, is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.
For the Rams, a more routine drumbeat of activity is finally picking up again, both within the Basketball Development Center and on the game floor.
“Just sort of work on us and get back to trying to improve every day,” Rhoades said.
Friday was another step forward, and a second win since the break — and sixth straight win overall — is up for the taking on Saturday.
