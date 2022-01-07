VCU continuing to power up, with game at La Salle ahead Saturday

The Rams, back from Dayton, did practice on Thursday, too, but not for long.

In these first days for VCU back in a rhythm of playing games, there’s a balance that must be struck between training intensity and saving players’ energy for the real game competition.

“It's a quick turnaround. On the road [Wednesday], and then you got to go back on the road,” Rhoades said. “So we still have some guys that are dealing with post COVID. And you just got to be really smart with that.

“So, we want to work on stuff, but we also want to make sure guys have their tanks full and are ready to go."

The Rams played without point guard Jayden Nunn, and forwards Levi Stockard III and Jimmy Nichols Jr., on Wednesday. Nunn went through warmups Wednesday, but ultimately wasn’t at the energy level to play, having been in COVID-19 protocol. Stockard and Nichols weren’t with the team, still in COVID-19 protocol. Their status for Saturday is still to be determined.