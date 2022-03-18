VCU defense digs in as Rams beat Stony Brook 56-48 in first round of WNIT

VCU seniors Taya Robinson and Madison Hattix-Covington didn’t want to leave the Siegel Center on a loss.

And, on Friday night in the first round of the WNIT, they made sure that didn’t happen.

The Rams had fallen to rival Richmond on senior day three weeks prior. But the WNIT brought VCU — and Robinson and Hattix-Covington — another opportunity to play on their home floor.

With Stony Brook in town, Robinson led all with 20 points, helping to pull the Rams to a 56-48 victory that was backed by stout defense.

It was the sixth 20-point game for Robinson this season and third in the last four games. The former Huguenot standout was averaging a team-best 16.1 points coming in.

VCU (16-11) will now play Seton Hall in the second round next week. The Pirates beat Fairleigh Dickinson 67-45 on Thursday in their first-round game. That game will likely be played at Seton Hall.

VCU worked to an early advantage Friday by staking a presence inside, while spreading the wealth. Six of the nine players who appeared in the opening quarter scored a basket, and 8 of the Rams’ 13 points in the frame were scored in the paint.

Then Robinson knocked down a 3 at the 1:12 mark. And the Rams led 13-11 through a quarter.

But the Seawolves (23-6) — who were the most efficient team in the America East this season, with an overall field goal percentage of 41.9% entering Friday — settled into more of an offensive rhythm in the second quarter, sprinkling in the 3 ball to shoot ahead.

India Pagan tied the game at 17 at the 7-minute mark with a layup, then — off a VCU turnover — Anastasia Warren knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing to put Stony Brook in front.

And it was a lead the Seawolves held on to as the Rams largely continued to struggle from the field — they went 6 of 18 in the second frame.

But Robinson knocked down a jumper with about 8 seconds to go, the last of her game-high 11 first-half points, and VCU trailed by just two, 29-27, at the break.

Both squads struggled from the field in the third frame, a combined 6 of 26 — VCU 2 of 13 and Stony Brook 4 of 13.

But Robinson nabbed the lead back for the Rams with a pair of free throws at the 2:25 mark. Janika Griffith-Wallace followed with a jumper off a Seawolves shot-clock violation, and the Rams led 38-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams continued to lock down defensively in the fourth quarter, holding the Seawolves to just 2-16 from the field. Meanwhile, VCU reeled off a 9-0 run — that started with a pair of Robinson baskets, included a Sarah Te-Biasu 3 and was capped by a Griffith-Wallace jumper — to secure a 47-39 lead, their largest to that point.

And Stony Brook never got closer than 5 the rest of the way.

Chloe Bloom added 9 points for the Rams. Griffith-Wallace and Te-Biasu added 8 points apiece.

Pagan and Leighah-Amori Wool had 11 points each to lead Stony Brook. The Seawolves’ 48 points was a season low, and they shot 28.8% overall from the field.

VCU is playing in its ninth WNIT, and improved to 7-7 in the event. Friday was the first-ever meeting between the Rams and Seawolves.

Eight-year VCU coach Beth O’Boyle coached Stony Brook from 2011-14, before she was hired by VCU. She took the Seawolves to the 2014 WNIT.

Stony Brook was playing in its third WNIT, and was in its first season under the helm of coach Ashley Langford, the former associate head coach at James Madison.