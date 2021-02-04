VCU deployed zone defense at Rhode Island Wednesday — yes, really

VCU’s chosen defensive identity consists of frequent full-court pressure and aggressive man-to-man coverage in the half court. It’s just what the program is about.
It’s very rare that VCU throws in zone looks, and it seems to only come in a pinch. For instance, three years ago, VCU deployed a 2-3 zone to try to catch Rhode Island off guard in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament.
On Wednesday, again against Rhode Island, coach Mike Rhoades dipped back into that bag with a 2-3 zone look that VCU switched to at times.
“You never thought that would happen, right?” Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game, of the zone. “They had Fatts [Russell] out, so we were going to guard them a couple different ways. We had to make sure Jeremy Sheppard wasn't going to get a lot.”
Russell, URI’s leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, sat Wednesday because of core muscle and right heel ailments, according to the Providence Journal. He led URI with 23 points in its 83-68 win at VCU on Jan. 9.
And Sheppard, a former standout at John Marshall High School in Richmond, added 20 points in that first matchup.
The zone Wednesday yielded some success, including during an almost six-minute stretch that URI was held without a field goal in the second half. During that time, VCU went on a 10-0 run to swipe the lead.
The use of the zone was motivated by VCU being a tad shorthanded and banged up. KeShawn Curry sat after twisting his left ankle against La Salle Saturday. Corey Douglas played though he was battling an ankle sprain. Tre Clark sat due to what Rhodes labeled a “university suspension.”
“We did have a plan of coming here, with us being a little banged up here, I thought we had to play some zone here just to buy some possessions,” Rhoades said. “And, honestly, I think it really confused them. They weren't expecting it.”
Time will tell how much VCU will use it again moving forward. But, on Wednesday, it was an effective wrinkle.
“I thought it affected Sheppard, really getting him away from the basket,” Rhoades said — Sheppard was held to 13 points. “And, except for those two late 3s from the right corner, I thought our 2-3 defense at times, the way we switched out of it. And, of course, [Hason Ward’s] length, and [Vince Williams] just being sneaky on the other side gave us an advantage tonight when we went to that."
