VCU deployed zone defense at Rhode Island Wednesday — yes, really

VCU’s chosen defensive identity consists of frequent full-court pressure and aggressive man-to-man coverage in the half court. It’s just what the program is about.

It’s very rare that VCU throws in zone looks, and it seems to only come in a pinch. For instance, three years ago, VCU deployed a 2-3 zone to try to catch Rhode Island off guard in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

On Wednesday, again against Rhode Island, coach Mike Rhoades dipped back into that bag with a 2-3 zone look that VCU switched to at times.

“You never thought that would happen, right?” Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game, of the zone. “They had Fatts [Russell] out, so we were going to guard them a couple different ways. We had to make sure Jeremy Sheppard wasn't going to get a lot.”

Russell, URI’s leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, sat Wednesday because of core muscle and right heel ailments, according to the Providence Journal. He led URI with 23 points in its 83-68 win at VCU on Jan. 9.

And Sheppard, a former standout at John Marshall High School in Richmond, added 20 points in that first matchup.