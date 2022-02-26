VCU dominates defensively to claim seventh straight victory, 77-62 at UMass

Late in the first half at Massachusetts on Saturday evening, VCU’s Jayden Nunn knocked the ball away from Trent Buttrick, securing a steal.

The swipe set up a fast break, in which Nunn passed ahead to Curry. And the senior took it from there, sprinting to the hoop for a one-handed dunk.

For the fast-and-furious Curry, it was a signature kind of play. And it came in the Rams’ signature way, ignited by a turnover.

There was a lot of that for VCU throughout Saturday’s bout, and the Rams beat UMass 77-62 at the Mullins Center, a seventh-straight win.

The victory gave fifth-year VCU coach Mike Rhoades his 100th victory as the Rams’ head coach. He’s now 100-50 overall. And VCU (20-7, 13-3 Atlantic 10) assumed sole possession of second place in the league with two games to go, after Dayton (20-9, 12-4) fell at La Salle on Saturday.

VCU is now locked into a top four seed in the A-10 tournament, the double bye that comes with that. The team is 9-1 on the road this year.

The Rams forced 22 Minutemen turnovers on Saturday, and outscored UMass 27 to 13 on points off turnovers.

Curry finished with a game-high 18 points. Marcus Tsohonis added 12 points, and Vince Williams Jr. had 10. Ace Baldwin Jr. dished out nine assists, one off his career high, and VCU assisted on 20 of 29 baskets overall.

VCU, after recovering from four turnovers of its own in the game’s first 4:13, dug in defensively, knocking the ball away, denying at the rim and making UMass uncomfortable on its offensive end.

The Rams pushed their lead into double digits on a 3-point play from Curry with 7:04 left before the half, which followed a UMass turnover.

A 6-2 UMass spurt, capped by a 3-point play from Buttrick, got the Minutemen within 9, 30-21, with 3:27 left. But VCU went on to finish the half with an 8-0 run, which included another Curry dunk, and the Rams led 41-23 at the break.

The defensive dominance did not let up in the second half, either. UMass fared better, but still couldn’t settle into a consistent rhythm of note.

The Minutemen never got closer than 15 the rest of the way. VCU led for the entirety of Saturday’s game.

UMass entered the game leading the A-10 at 38.8% beyond the arc, but VCU held them to 15.8% (3 of 19).

Guard Rich Kelly came in averaging a team-best 13.2 points for the Minutemen in A-10 play, but VCU held him scoreless.

UMass shot 38.2% overall, 25.8% in the first half and 54.2% in the second. Buttrick finished with 12 points to lead the Minutemen and Michael Steadman had 11. The two had eight rebounds apiece.

VCU returns home to host St. Bonaventure in its final regular-season home game on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.