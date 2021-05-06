VCU doubles duo of Torre Martin, Stable has winning connection

However, after an extended stretch without matches, the Torre Martin-Stable pairing, and VCU as a team, shifted right back into gear. Torre Martin and Stable are No. 81 in the current ITA rankings, and helped lead the Rams to a fourth straight Atlantic 10 tournament title Sunday.

Ranked 36th by the ITA, VCU (17-6) faces Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at 2 p.m. at Wake Forest.

"We have nothing to be scared of,” Rossi said. “We’re just going to go, and then we're going to give our best like we always do.”

Earlier in their careers, Torre Martin, now a senior, and Stable, now a junior, played doubles primarily with Arvid Noren and Javier Amantegui, respectively. With those two players gone heading into the fall of 2019, VCU tried a bunch of options.

And the success Torre Martin and Stable had together in the ITA regionals cemented that it was a duo that was working well and one the Rams sought to keep together.

Chemistry is big, Torre Martin said, and he and Stable have that. As Torre Martin described, Stable controls the left side of the court to perfection, while he mans the right side.