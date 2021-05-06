VCU doubles duo of Torre Martin, Stable has winning connection

In tennis, comfort is value when it comes to a doubles duo.
Two players can have skill sets that complement each other, VCU men’s tennis coach Anthony Rossi said, but perhaps they don’t particularly like playing with each other.
"And you can see it from miles away that it's, 'OK, this is not going to work,’” Rossi said.
But from the first time Inigo Torre Martin and Rayane Stable were paired together in practice it was apparent that the cohesion was there.
They possess both the complementary strengths — including Stable’s serves and Torre Martin’s returns — and the intangible bond that makes it work.
“You can see it in between the points,” Rossi said. “They're always clapping their hands, they're always talking to each other. Very mature both of them, taking their time."
Fall 2019 was the pairing’s first time competing together, and they won early. Torre Martin and Stable advanced to the semifinals of the ITA regionals that October and went on to ascend to a peak of No. 54 in the ITA Division I doubles rankings that season.
But then it all ended.
Like all sports, the Rams’ tennis season halted abruptly last spring due to COVID-19.
However, after an extended stretch without matches, the Torre Martin-Stable pairing, and VCU as a team, shifted right back into gear. Torre Martin and Stable are No. 81 in the current ITA rankings, and helped lead the Rams to a fourth straight Atlantic 10 tournament title Sunday.
Ranked 36th by the ITA, VCU (17-6) faces Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at 2 p.m. at Wake Forest.
"We have nothing to be scared of,” Rossi said. “We’re just going to go, and then we're going to give our best like we always do.”
Earlier in their careers, Torre Martin, now a senior, and Stable, now a junior, played doubles primarily with Arvid Noren and Javier Amantegui, respectively. With those two players gone heading into the fall of 2019, VCU tried a bunch of options.
And the success Torre Martin and Stable had together in the ITA regionals cemented that it was a duo that was working well and one the Rams sought to keep together.
Chemistry is big, Torre Martin said, and he and Stable have that. As Torre Martin described, Stable controls the left side of the court to perfection, while he mans the right side.
And they have confidence in each other. Torre Martin knows that if he lets a volley pass by him, Stable will be there to get it, so he doesn’t have to stress.
“My weaknesses are covered by his weaknesses. And the opposite,” Torre Martin said.
Torre Martin and Stable finished with a 10-3 record before the 2019-20 season was cut short.
What followed was 354 days between matches. There were no fall competitions, and 10 matches were canceled before the Rams played Longwood on Feb. 21. The team paused activity in January. It had seven COVID-19 cases, Rossi said.
Still, the Rams won eight consecutive matches to start the year, including one over 17th-ranked Arizona State on March 12.
Then, in the A-10 tournament this past week, top-seeded VCU swept all three of its matches, including Richmond in the final. Rossi believes the Rams made a statement.
“Seeing us win every match 4-0, I think it shows that we're going into the right direction at least,” Rossi said.
Torre Martin and Stable are 11-2 this season. And VCU’s top singles player, the 81st-ranked Lleyton Cronje, earned the A-10’s automatic bid into the NCAA singles championship, which begins May 23
VCU has history with Ohio State, it’s Friday opponent in the team tournament. Torre Martin and Stable remember the Rams’ 4-0 2019 loss to a Buckeyes team then ranked No. 2.
Torre Martin said they’re hungry to beat them this time. And he and Stable figure to have an important say in the outcome.
“We're just going to go all in,” he said.
