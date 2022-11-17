VCU drops heartbreaker to Arizona State in Legends Classic, loses Baldwin to injury

NEW YORK - The VCU faithful could feel it slipping away down the stretch.

"Let's go Rams," "VCU" and "defense" chants filled the Barclays Center Wednesday night, as the couple hundred Black and Gold faithful that made the trip to New York City tried their utmost to will their Rams to victory in the final minutes of a heartbreaking 63-59 loss to Arizona State in the Legends Classic.

The Rams (2-1) led the Sun Devils for 32:54 and by as many as 11 points. But VCU couldn't overcome the loss of starting point guard Ace Baldwin Jr., who was ruled out just prior to tipoff.

Baldwin was wearing a brace on his right wrist on the sideline, an injury he suffered in Saturday's 69-54 win over Morgan State. Rams coach Mike Rhoades said after the game that Baldwin will get a screw inserted to repair a broken wrist and is expected to miss about three weeks.

"You've got to finish those. That was a meltdown late in the game," said a somber Rhoades, referencing the Sun Devils' 15-3 run to close things out after the Rams led 56-48 with about 5 minutes to go.

"You've got to learn from it. Just one of those games where we were playing well enough to have a lead, but it wasn't enough to feel secure. Credit to (ASU sophomore guard Frankie) Collins, he went to work in the last six, seven minutes and willed them to the win."

Rhoades said the toughest thing about Baldwin's absence was that VCU only had a couple days to prepare to play without their point guard. Michigan transfer guard Zeb Jackson made his first career start in place of Baldwin, but Jackson was limited to 4 points on 1-of-7 shooting.

"But no excuses," Rhoades added. "It's a game we could have won. ... But, he (Baldwin) is our quarterback, he's our leader. There's a difference, but we've got to step up, injuries happen."

In Baldwin's absence, much of the offense ran through Rams sophomore guard Jayden Nunn. He stepped up big-time in the first half, scoring 11 points and dishing 4 assists while playing the full 20 minutes, all team highs.

But ASU (3-1) limited Nunn to just 2 points after the break, throwing multiple bodies at him defensively in a collective effort Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said his team discussed at halftime.

"He's aggressive, he was a priority especially with Baldwin being out," Hurley said of Nunn. "Got a lot of respect for his game, not surprised he got it going early. So at halftime he was a focus of the conversation about trying to make things a little more difficult for him."

VCU led 35-28 at the break following a largely back-and-forth first half in which the Rams led for 16:12 compared to just 1:41 for ASU and 2:07 of tied action.

After ASU jumped out to a 5-2 lead, VCU took control. Nunn drained a 3-pointer off the dribble, and sophomore wing Jamir Watkins, who has begun the season on a strong note as he returns from a knee injury that kept him out all of last year, followed Nunn up with a catch-and-shoot 3 from the right wing to put the Rams up 8-5.

Watkins finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds, but was held scoreless in the second half.

Transfer-senior forward David Shriver, who showed a savvy awareness for when to pump fake in order to create open shots for himself, nailed a 3 for an 11-5 lead and a 9-0 VCU run about 5 minutes into the game. Shriver finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds.

The Rams held that lead until Arizona State standout guard DJ Horne nailed a 3 just before the under-8 minutes stoppage, then Austin Nunez hit a corner 3 on the next possession to put the Sun Devils up 23-22 with just under 8 minutes till halftime.

But VCU responded with a Shriver runner after another pretty up-fake. Then Watkins hit a 3, jumpstarting what turned out to be a 13-5 Rams run to close the half. Back-to-back buckets from Nunn drew chants from the Black and Gold faithful as the halftime horn sounded.

The Rams extended that lead to as much as 11 at 52-41, and held it all the way down to the final 6 minutes. But Horne (12 points), Nunez (10 points) and Collins (15 points) hit key shots down the stretch, and VCU went cold for the game's final 5 minutes.

"The No. 1 thing to win close game is you can't beat yourself, and we beat ourselves," Rhoades said.

"That's immaturity. And we've just got to continue to become emotionally mature."

VCU sophomore forward Jalen Deloach played his typical bully ball down low, he finished with 9 points and 8 rebounds. Junior wing Josh Banks added a nice spark off the bench with 5 points and 3 rebounds.

No. 20 Michigan (3-0) beat Pitt (1-2) 91-60 in the earlier game on the other side of the bracket Wednesday. VCU will play Pitt at 7 p.m. Thursday before the Wolverines and Sun Devils meet in the championship game at 9 p.m.