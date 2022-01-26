VCU earns first true road win over Top 25 team since 2013, topping No. 25 Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. — It’s been a specialty of Vince Williams Jr. his whole career.
The ability to draw charges on defense is something the 6-6 wing has done for VCU since he was a freshman, and has been a constant throughout his career.
But who would’ve thought it might win a game for the Rams?
With 13.9 seconds to go in VCU’s major matchup at No. 25-ranked Davidson on Wednesday night, though, the Wildcats needed a basket and got the ball to who had been their leading man all night, senior forward Luka Brajkovic.
Brajkovic tried to back down Williams in the post, but a jab sent Williams hurtling to the floor and a whistle blaring through Belk Arena.
It helped VCU hold on in what was then a 1-point game to secure a 70-68 victory.
The victory, for VCU (12-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10), was a first in a true road game against a Top 25 opponent since a 14th-ranked Rams team won at No. 25 UVA in November 2013. It was also a first win for VCU at Belk Arena since November January 2016 — the team had dropped four straight in the building.
VCU’s win snapped a 15-game Davidson (16-3, 6-1) win streak, which was tied with No. 1-ranked Auburn for the longest in the nation. The Wildcats hadn’t lost since November 18 against New Mexico State.
It was also an all-important “Quadrant 1” victory for the Rams, valuable for their postseason resume with Davidson No. 38 in the NCAA’s NET rankings entering the day.
Williams led VCU with 16 points, and six rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. had 15 points and five steals.
Luka Brajkovic, Davidson’s standout senior forward, hurt VCU early with his ability to post-up Rams defenders. He had 10 first-half points with three and a half minutes to play in the first half and, at that point, the Wildcats had a 26-25 lead and got the crowd up.
Then it was a 28-25 game after a pair of Foster Loyer free throws with just under three minutes to play in the half.
But each of the Rams’ final four baskets of the half were 3s, starting with a Williams strike from the top of the key at the 2:28 mark. Nunn followed with another at 1:17, Baldwin connected at 37.9 seconds, then Nunn hit again on his off-the-dribble look right before the buzzer.
VCU went 7 of 11 total from deep in the first half, a season high for 3s in the half. That mark also surpassed the Rams’ number of made 3s in their matchup with Davidson at the Siegel Center last Tuesday — they were 6 of 15 from deep in that game.
Then VCU laid on the defense out of the break. The Rams forced three Davidson turnovers in the first two and a half minutes of the second half, and scored 4 points off those. They went on a 6-0 run early in the half to push their lead to 43-30 at the 17:11 mark.
The Wildcats cut VCU’s lead to 8, 49-41, with 12:46 to play after Nunn was whistled for a flagrant foul and Nelson Boachie-Yiadom hit both of the free throws he was awarded
But, again, the defense came up big on the subsequent possession. Lee lost control of the ball and both Baldwin and Stockard dived on the floor for it. Baldwin grabbed hands on it, for a held ball call. The Rams held the possession arrow and got the ball back.
Then Stockard scored on a layup to push VCU’s lead back up to 10.
But Davidson staged a furious late comeback to make for a tense final couple of minutes.
Michael Jones hit a 3 with just over three minutes to play to cut the Rams’ lead to 67-61.
With 2:20 to play, Brajkovic was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 67-63. Then Loyer drew a foul on a 3-point attempt to cut the Rams’ advantage to 67-66 at the 1:32 mark.
Williams responded with a rampage down an open lane for a two-handed dunk, but then Loyer drew another foul and hit both to make it 69-68. VCU failed to find points on its end, giving Davidson a chance at a lead.
That’s when Brajkovic took the ball against Williams. And Williams then drew the charge to give VCU the Rams the ball back.
Baldwin was fouled on the subsequent possession and made one of 2 to push it to 70-68. On Davidson’s possession, Mikeal Brown-Jones got a hand in to block a 3-point attempt by Brajkovic with about 1 second to go.
The ball fell to Brown-Jones who was fouled and missed both of his subsequent free throws. Davidson had 0.4 seconds to get a last shot off and a launch from Jones failed to connect, sending VCU to celebration.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr