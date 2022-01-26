VCU earns first true road win over Top 25 team since 2013, topping No. 25 Davidson

It was also an all-important “Quadrant 1” victory for the Rams, valuable for their postseason resume with Davidson No. 38 in the NCAA’s NET rankings entering the day.

Williams led VCU with 16 points, and six rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. had 15 points and five steals.

Luka Brajkovic, Davidson’s standout senior forward, hurt VCU early with his ability to post-up Rams defenders. He had 10 first-half points with three and a half minutes to play in the first half and, at that point, the Wildcats had a 26-25 lead and got the crowd up.

Then it was a 28-25 game after a pair of Foster Loyer free throws with just under three minutes to play in the half.

But each of the Rams’ final four baskets of the half were 3s, starting with a Williams strike from the top of the key at the 2:28 mark. Nunn followed with another at 1:17, Baldwin connected at 37.9 seconds, then Nunn hit again on his off-the-dribble look right before the buzzer.

VCU went 7 of 11 total from deep in the first half, a season high for 3s in the half. That mark also surpassed the Rams’ number of made 3s in their matchup with Davidson at the Siegel Center last Tuesday — they were 6 of 15 from deep in that game.