VCU emerging from COVID-19 disruptions, with sights set on Thursday's A-10 opener against George Mason

In the midst of a college basketball world that has again become both fluid and increasingly idle because of the effects of the coronavirus, VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades’ message to his team right now is to simply roll with what might occur.
"You just got to go with the flow, right?” Rhoades said Monday morning, in his first press conference since COVID-19 issues canceled the Rams’ final two nonconference games.
VCU has certainly had to try to put that advice to use, having not played since a Dec. 15 win over Florida Atlantic. COVID-19 cases within the Penn State program caused the cancellation of a scheduled Dec. 18 game against the Nittany Lions, before COVID-19 protocols at VCU forced the Rams to cancel their Dec. 21 game against New Hampshire.
After a holiday break, players reported back to VCU Sunday. The program is still not at full strength, as members continue to emerge from the COVID-19 protocols.
But, for now, the Rams are pushing ahead toward their Atlantic 10 opener Thursday, a 7 p.m. tipoff against George Mason at the Siegel Center.
"We're definitely with a limited roster,” Rhoades said. “But let's see where it goes here in the next couple days, and going from there. We're preparing to play."
After the Penn State game was canceled two days before tipoff, VCU attempted to try to find a replacement game for that weekend, though those efforts were to no avail. VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin tweeted in the aftermath that the Rams attempted to schedule a matchup with Duke, but that the Blue Devils chose another opportunity.
Duke lost a scheduled Dec. 18 game against Cleveland State due to a COVID-19-induced pause at CSU, and the Blue Devils wound up playing Elon that day instead.
That left VCU to use its time to prepare for the planned game against UNH. But then, at the end of that weekend, the Rams encountered their own issues.
“On Sunday [Dec. 19], we had some situations where we had guys in protocol from there,” Rhoades said.
So the game against the Wildcats was called off, too. Members of the team practiced a bit after that, before dispersing for the break.
Now, with limited numbers, VCU is beginning to emerge from its time off.
Rhoades wouldn’t divulge how many players are available right now, and how many might be available on Thursday. He said some members of the program have gotten sick from contracting COVID-19.
"We're trying really hard to get guys back,” he said. “But we have to follow protocols, and all that stuff, and we'll just go from there.”
As VCU deals with the effects of COVID-19, its practice facility, the Basketball Development Center, has had access shut down for everyone besides members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Rams’ women’s team has battled COVID-19 issues as well, with internal protocols leading to the cancellation of its last three games.
It’s just part of what the overall sports landscape has dealt with in recent weeks, an effect of the highly contagious omicron variant. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, more than 50 Division I men’s basketball programs in particular are paused due to COVID-19 protocols.
The stark increase in games called off is pushing conferences to walk back policies in regard to games being deemed a forfeit if a team can’t play. The ACC, for instance, put in a policy that if a team has at least seven players and one coach available it can play. If it doesn’t have that number, the affected game would be declared no contest.
The A-10 entered the season with a policy that if a team can’t play due to COVID-19 issues, but its opponent can, then the team with the issue would take a forfeit. That could change with league play set to start, but remains in place for now.
“I think we need to be fluid, just like last year,” Rhoades said, asked about the A-10’s policy. “Once people got out of protocol, and once they got out of the period that they couldn't play games, we tried to find the best we [could] as a league to make up games and play games. And I think we need to do that.”
Thursday is the beginning of a compact A-10 slate, with just a three-day break between the majority of VCU’s matchups.
The Rams will have to just hope for minimal disruptions, while being flexible in dealing with what may come their way.
But, above all, Rhoades said health and safety has to be the No. 1 thing in mind.
“All we talk about is cancellations and forfeits and all this stuff,” he said. “But when you're in this position and some of the positions of leadership, you want to make sure you're not that coach that has some really bad issues with guys and their health. And that's not just the players, but that's the people in our program and around our program."
