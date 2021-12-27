VCU emerging from COVID-19 disruptions, with sights set on Thursday's A-10 opener against George Mason

As VCU deals with the effects of COVID-19, its practice facility, the Basketball Development Center, has had access shut down for everyone besides members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Rams’ women’s team has battled COVID-19 issues as well, with internal protocols leading to the cancellation of its last three games.

It’s just part of what the overall sports landscape has dealt with in recent weeks, an effect of the highly contagious omicron variant. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, more than 50 Division I men’s basketball programs in particular are paused due to COVID-19 protocols.

The stark increase in games called off is pushing conferences to walk back policies in regard to games being deemed a forfeit if a team can’t play. The ACC, for instance, put in a policy that if a team has at least seven players and one coach available it can play. If it doesn’t have that number, the affected game would be declared no contest.

The A-10 entered the season with a policy that if a team can’t play due to COVID-19 issues, but its opponent can, then the team with the issue would take a forfeit. That could change with league play set to start, but remains in place for now.