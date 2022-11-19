VCU emphasizing emotional maturity heading into Sunday's meeting with veteran Memphis squad

VCU flipped the script in the final minutes of its two games at the Legends Classic this week.

Wednesday night, the Rams (3-1) led Arizona State for nearly 33 minutes of action before imploding down the stretch. The Sun Devils closed the game on a 15-3 run to win 63-59 after VCU led 56-48 with about 5 minutes to play.

Then Thursday against Pitt, the Panthers opened the second half on a 14-2 run following a first half in which the Rams were on top most of the way. Down 60-56 with about 4 minutes remaining, VCU closed the game on a 15-7 run to win 71-67.

'You look like a Ram': VCU overcomes Pitt behind Michigan transfers Johns Jr., Jackson "It was really easy coming here, everybody welcomed us with open arms and I think building relationships here was actually one of the easiest things."

Emotional maturity, something Rams coach Mike Rhoades frequently emphasizes, was the driving factor of the stark contrast in outcomes down the stretch.

"Much better than last night, that's for sure," Rhoades said after the win over Pitt.

"We talk about having emotional maturity and your response. Yesterday we didn't have enough of it. Today, enough to win the game. It's got to get better to go on the road Sunday against Memphis. But that's the step we needed. When you have success and know you can still do better, that tells you a lot about our guys and I think that's the approach they'll have."

Brandon Johns Jr., a graduate transfer forward from Michigan, was the fulcrum of VCU's play in the final minutes Thursday, dictating the Rams offense in the post and getting to the free throw line at will.

He finished with a team-high 18 points and 9 rebounds. Johns Jr. said emotional maturity was one of the biggest problems that inhibited VCU from closing out Wednesday's loss.

"We ended up blowing the game, so that was another main focus today was just to be connected, I think the most connected team always wins," Johns Jr. said Thursday.

"So we just wanted to be connected down the stretch, even though we were down we still had high hopes that were going to fight, that we were still going to be disciplined. So we just came together as a group and got the job done."

With a relatively quick turnaround following the trip to New York, VCU now takes an about face ahead of a 5 p.m. tipoff Sunday at Memphis (1-1).

The game is available on TV via ESPN+ and will be broadcast on radio via 910 The Fan. Betting odds were not yet available on the DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday evening.

The Tigers will have fresher legs on their side, as they last played Tuesday in a 90-84 loss at VCU's Atlantic 10 foe Saint Louis (3-0, only A-10 team still undefeated). Coach Penny Hardaway's Memphis outfit is experienced with 11 players either in their fifth or senior years.

Fifth-year 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward DeAndre Williams paced the Tigers in the loss to the Billikens with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. Fifth-year guard Kendric Davis had 18 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Tigers were picked to finish second behind No. 3-ranked Houston in the American Athletic Conference's preseason poll. Memphis received 20 AP Top 25 votes last week. Davis was the 2022 AAC player of the year while at SMU, he and Williams were both selected to the preseason All-AAC first team.

Johns Jr. said taking confidence from the win over Pitt will be key in fueling the Rams and enabling them to carry the momentum over in an effort to leave the Home of the Blues without any.

"Just to stay confident and stay aggressive, obviously we'll get to work for the next couple days, correct a few things that we can work on," Johns Jr. said.

"But the main mentality is just to be aggressive. We're never scared, so we're ready."

Banks open: VCU junior guard Josh Banks scored 5 points Wednesday and 9 points Thursday, providing a vital spark off the bench that Rhoades said the Rams will need from him throughout the season.

Banks' contributions were especially key with starting point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. shelved with a broken wrist for at least three weeks, leaving the Rams' backcourt depth thinner than usual.

"Josh even yesterday gave us some great energy, I'm really proud of him," Rhoades said of Banks, who the coach frequently tells to "be ready."

"Since the day he's got here, it's not always perfect, none of us are perfect but he's just ready. Especially in that first half he gave us some great minutes and played really hard. Our guys like him so much, we all love him and so that gives a lot of guys juice. I need that from him all year long, I'm really proud of him."

Replacing Ace: How VCU moves forward without its starting point guard "I have to be more aggressive and ball-dominant as well, try to control the team and lead the team as well while Ace is out."

Sun Deviled: Arizona State (5-1) routed No. 20 Michigan (3-2) 87-62 in the Legends Classic Championship, a nice cherry on top of Thursday's win for VCU as the loss Wednesday doesn't look half bad given that the Sun Devils turned around and beat a ranked Big Ten opponent by 25 points the next night.