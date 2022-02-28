VCU enters Tuesday rematch with St. Bonaventure in different, improved place

A lot can happen in a month and a half — certainly within a basketball team in the thick of conference play.

And perhaps especially among a team that trends young, but that had flashed its potential.

VCU, a month and a half ago, entered a game at St. Bonaventure flying high — winners of six straight, and 4-0 in true road contests, including a win at Dayton to open Atlantic 10 play.

But then a VCU vulnerability — turnovers — was exploited against St. Bonaventure. Giveaways helped invigorate St. Bonaventure, and disheartened the Rams — and a 17-2 run that split the end of the first half and beginning of the second half effectively put the game away. It was a 20-point VCU loss.

At that time of the season, VCU’s performance on the offensive end still seemed like a ball and chain in relation to its stout defense.

However, since that point, the Rams have seemed to come into their own, and realize their potential more fully — growth rooted in offensive execution.

With that, VCU has won a season-high seven straight, to carve out a spot in second place in the league standings in this final week of regular-season play. And that’s how the Rams (20-7, 13-3 A-10) enter a rematch with St. Bonaventure (19-7, 11-4), on Tuesday night at the Siegel Center.

VCU is a team churning at a higher speed than the teams’ meeting in Olean, N.Y., on Jan. 14. And Tuesday’s matchup comes with VCU’s NCAA tournament bubble prospects still hanging in the balance.

The Rams and Bonnies will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

“I think we're a much different team than the St. Bonaventure game,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Monday. “But, we're still playing a formidable opponent for sure."

VCU, through the Jan. 14 St. Bonaventure game — the first 15 games of the season — was averaging 62.7 points, shooting 43.1% overall from the field and 32.2% beyond the arc. But the team, in the 12 games since, has averaged 69.8 points, is shooting 48.7% overall from the field and 40.3% beyond the arc.

The Rams shot 38.5% against the Bonnies in January, but haven’t shot under 40% overall since. The dozen games over the past six and a half weeks have been marked by the continued offensive emergences of multiple players — Ace Baldwin Jr., Mikeal Brown-Jones, KeShawn Curry, Hason Ward and Vince Williams Jr. have all hit new career scoring highs in that span.

“I just think offensive execution, executing the offensive game plan and running some of our stuff just better with emphasis,” Rhoades said. “I think that's been huge since the last time we played [St. Bonaventure]."

Turnovers, though, are a concern VCU has continued to grapple with. The Rams are still turning it over 15 times a game, which is 324th nationally. The Rams have averaged 14.7 even in the win streak.

And trying to limit turnovers will be the top priority heading into Tuesday — as it is every game, Rhoades said. On Jan. 14, St. Bonaventure turned 13 VCU turnovers into 18 points in its 73-53 win.

“They're physical,” Rhoades said of the Bonnies. “Even though they don't play a lot of guys, they're very physical. They reach a lot. They put a body on you all the time, and you got to be able to play through that and be under control and be really strong with the ball.”

St. Bonaventure has also grown on the offensive end — the team has averaged 74 points in its win streak, compared to 70.4 points before. Guard Jalen Adaway has scored 17.5 points per game in A-10 play, fifth in the league.

But a question Tuesday will be the status of standout center Osun Osunniyi. Osunniyi rolled his left ankle against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, with 8:26 to play, and didn’t return. A St. Bonaventure athletics spokesperson said Monday that there was no structural damage to Osunniyi’s ankle, and that the 6-10, 220 pounder is day to day.

VCU, with its win Saturday, guaranteed itself a top-four seed in the A-10 tournament, and the coveted double bye that comes with that. It could be considered one goal achieved.

Rhoades said Monday that he told the Rams that if they kept getting better, the games they played in January and February would determine their March. And they did improve, to put themselves on stronger footing than a month and a half ago.

Still, the exact direction of their March postseason plans could still hinge on a game like Tuesday’s.

“I want to get revenge against [St. Bonaventure],” VCU guard Jayden Nunn said in a postgame radio interview Saturday at UMass, with Ram Nation Network’s Robby Robinson and Rodney Ashby. “I feel like we just wasn’t us when we played them the first time.”

Note: VCU’s Williams, averaging team bests of 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, hurt his left ankle with 11:25 to play at UMass and didn’t return. Rhoades said it was a slight sprain and that Williams planned to practice on Monday. “He's a warrior, man — this time of the year, even if I tried to sit him down, he's not sitting down."