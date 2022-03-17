VCU enters WNIT aiming to keep season alive as long as possible

As VCU began its preparation for its appearance in the WNIT this week, coach Beth O’Boyle huddled with the Rams’ three captains: seniors Taya Robinson, Madison Hattix-Covington and Keowa Walters.

And the question O’Boyle presented to them was, “What do you want to get out of your WNIT experience?”

Then that question was posed to the rest of the team, too.

But, for Robinson and Hattix-Covington, the question runs deeper. For them, the longest-tenured Rams, Friday’s first-round game against Stony Brook is an encore performance at the Siegel Center — an opportunity to win there again three weeks after falling to Richmond on senior day.

And led in part by them, what the Rams will try to get out of their experience in the 64-team WNIT is to extend their seasons as long as possible — to cap their year with postseason success.

The Rams (15-11) and visiting Seawolves (23-5) tip off at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“There’s definitely an excitement that we get to keep playing,” O’Boyle said. “And obviously having such a good team like Stony Brook and getting the home game and all of that was definitely great.”

VCU is making its ninth appearance in the WNIT. The Rams this year received a bid for the third time in the last four seasons — they played in it in 2019 and were part of the 2020 field before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Home games in the WNIT are granted via a bid process that takes factors like travel and attendance history into account.

The Rams played in their first NCAA tournament since 2019 last season, after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament title — the program’s first conference tournament crowd. VCU was eyeing what would’ve been a fourth straight appearance in the A-10 final this year, but fell to Dayton in the semifinals on March 5, ending hopes of another trip to the Big Dance.

Still VCU expected that it was going to be able to continue to play — it was likely that a WNIT bid was coming its way.

With a more than weeklong gap between the A-10 semifinal and the release of the WNIT field on Sunday, then the WNIT bracket on Monday, O’Boyle had to balance rest for the Rams with conditioning and practice time to keep them ready to go.

VCU was on spring break the week following its A-10 tournament semifinal loss, and O’Boyle gave players a couple of days off to recharge at that time. Then players moved into tempo-style workouts and weight lifting, similar to the type of training they did over the summer.

Shooting work followed, before VCU progressed back to full practices, scrimmaging against its male practice players, emphasizing components like rebounding and offensive execution — and the consistency of those things — out of the A-10 semifinal against Dayton, when the Rams were outrebounded by eight and held to 31.1% from the field.

The Stony Brook matchup revealed Monday will pit O’Boyle against her former program for the first time — the eighth-year Rams coach led Stony Brook from 2011-14, before she was hired by VCU. It was her first Division I head coaching job, and she took the Seawolves to the 2014 NIT. They won 24 games that season, a 20-win improvement on O’Boyle’s first season.

“I learned a lot about myself as a coach there, and was excited to build that program,” O’Boyle said.

Stony Brook went 14-4 in America East play this season but was barred from competing in the league tournament because of a move to the Colonial Athletic Association on the horizon. So the Seawolves haven’t played since Feb. 26, but carry the 21st-best 3-point field goal percentage defense in the country, holding opponents to 26.9%. And they’ve limited teams to 56.5 points per game, which is 30th nationally.

Robinson said the Rams talked about Stony Brook’s propensity to attack in transition, too.

"So that’s what we want to stop," she said. "We want to make sure we level them off in transition — don’t let them get any good, quick looks at the basket.”

This year is the Seawolves’ third WNIT appearance. They and the Rams received at-large bids this year. The winner of Friday’s game will play Seton Hall or Fairleigh Dickinson, who were scheduled to play Thursday night.

Robinson and Hattix-Covington are the only two VCU players left who were there for the Rams’ 2019 WNIT appearance, when they beat Charlotte in the first round before falling to Virginia Tech. Now, as departing seniors — Walters and senior Janika Griffith-Wallace have additional years of eligibility that they plan to use — the WNIT brings Robinson and Hattix-Covington at least one more chance to play at home and another chance to share the court period.

“We’re not really ready to stop playing with each other,” Hattix-Covington said. “So I think we’re both excited just to be able to play some more games together.”

They get to keep that going as long as the Rams keep winning.

And that, heading into Friday night, is what VCU wants from the WNIT.

“This group still wants to play together, we still want to win games together,” Hattix-Covington said. “And so I think that’s just the mindset for everybody going in, like we want to get as many games as possible going into this tournament.”