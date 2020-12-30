VCU erases scorching Saint Joseph's start, claims 80-64 victory in A-10 opener

PHILADELPHIA — Coming off an eight-day holiday break between games, it took VCU a bit of time to shift into gear on Wednesday afternoon.

But when the Rams finally reached a desirable RPM, they were off to the races.

Facing a Saint Joseph’s team without scoring centerpiece Ryan Daly, VCU shut the Hawks down after what was a raring and confident start from them.

Saint Joseph’s, led by a scorching-hot Dahmir Bishop, built an early 10-point lead. But that later gave way to a nine-and-a-half-minute field goal drought.

The Rams took advantage to the tune of a 14-0 run to steal the lead back. They never relinquished and went on to claim an 80-64 victory in what was both teams’ Atlantic 10 opener at an empty Hagan Arena.

Five players scored in double figures for VCU for the first time this season, led by Vince Williams 17 points. Williams added a team-high seven rebounds.

The absence of Ryan Daly, a senior averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game, was a major blow for Saint Joseph’s (0-6, 0-1 A-10) — a revelation during pregame warmups. Daly emerged with a black cast on his left hand, a scratch for the first time this season.