VCU erases scorching Saint Joseph's start, claims 80-64 victory in A-10 opener

PHILADELPHIA — Coming off an eight-day holiday break between games, it took VCU a bit of time to shift into gear on Wednesday afternoon.
But when the Rams finally reached a desirable RPM, they were off to the races.
Facing a Saint Joseph’s team without scoring centerpiece Ryan Daly, VCU shut the Hawks down after what was a raring and confident start from them.
Saint Joseph’s, led by a scorching-hot Dahmir Bishop, built an early 10-point lead. But that later gave way to a nine-and-a-half-minute field goal drought.
The Rams took advantage to the tune of a 14-0 run to steal the lead back. They never relinquished and went on to claim an 80-64 victory in what was both teams’ Atlantic 10 opener at an empty Hagan Arena.
Five players scored in double figures for VCU for the first time this season, led by Vince Williams 17 points. Williams added a team-high seven rebounds.
The absence of Ryan Daly, a senior averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game, was a major blow for Saint Joseph’s (0-6, 0-1 A-10) — a revelation during pregame warmups. Daly emerged with a black cast on his left hand, a scratch for the first time this season.
But it didn’t matter much out of the gate. A Saint Joseph’s team that ranks sixth in the nation in KenPom.com’s adjusted tempo stat, lived up to the rating, speeding down the court and finding looks.
Bishop seemingly couldn’t miss in the Hawks’ opening barrage. He had 13 points by the 14:54 mark. His last basket in that stretch, a third 3, gave Saint Joseph’s an 18-8 lead.
But after a Rahmir Moore jumper with 12:43 left in the half made it 20-12, the Hawks’ faucet dried. VCU’s defense tightened up, limiting easy opportunities.
And the drought snowballed. The field goal drought notwithstanding, Saint Joseph’s didn’t have a point period after the Moore jumper for a stretch of 7:17, until a Greg Foster free throw at the 4:56 mark.
The next basket didn’t come until 3:11 to play in the half, on a Jadrian Tracey 3.
And VCU (8-2, 1-0), in a burst, surged — ignited by the 3-ball. With just under eight minutes left in the half, Ace Baldwin launched and connected over a 2-3 zone look from the Hawks. With six and a half minutes left, Vince Williams found Jamir Watkins perched in the left corner, with a baseline drive and pass. Watkins connected, too.
Then, with five and a half minutes to go, Baldwin hit a second trey. That extended the Rams’ run to 14-0 and gave them a 26-21 lead, erasing the promising start from Saint Joseph’s.
The Hawks never regained any semblance of their early form. Baskets were hard to come by at times. They shot just 32.1% overall in the second half.
VCU forced a season-high 24 turnovers Wednesday, and turned those into 27 points.
Bishop finished with a game-high 20 points for Saint Joseph’s. Though Daly was out, Saint Joseph’s got Cameron Brown, Greg Foster Jr. and Myles Douglas back. Brown and Foster each missed the Hawks’ previous three games, and Douglas made his season debut. Brown and Foster started.
The Rams will return home now to face Davidson on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr