VCU expects to put up tough fight around the rim again

In the four seasons VCU has been under the direction of coach Mike Rhoades, the Rams were their best by far last year when it came to swatting opponent shots.
They took a leap by more than a full block per game on average from 2019-20 to 2020-21, blocking shots at a rate of 5.4 per game, which was fourth in the nation. Their previous best in Rhoades’ tenure was 4.5 blocks a game in 2018-19, which was 39th nationally.
It helped them to an adjusted defensive efficiency rating (90.2) that was 14th-best in the country, on the way to an at-large NCAA tournament berth.
The chief culprit in the Rams’ growth in rim protection was Hason Ward. The 6-9, 215 pounder originally from St. Thomas, Barbados, blossomed as a sophomore, using his jump-out-the-gym athleticism and 7-4 wingspan to help him collect 61 blocks. His block percentage of 12.1 was ninth nationally, per KenPom.com.
But VCU’s block strength also had much to do with Corey Douglas, whose 33 blocks were second on the team, and who had 51 blocks two seasons ago.
Douglas has departed, but the Rams still feel good about how they stack up in the frontcourt defensively as the start of the 2021-22 campaign nears — with returners in Ward, Levi Stockard III and Mikeal Brown-Jones continuing to grow and newcomers Jimmy Nichols Jr. and Jalen DeLoach added to the pot.
VCU takes to the court for its first public look on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center, in its annual Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage.
“We have size, we have athleticism. There's a lot of versatility there,” Rhoades said of his frontcourt pieces. “Those guys aren't just big and athletic, they're also good basketball players.”
For Ward in particular, the defensive foundation is something he feels has been there for him, as he progressed from picking up organized basketball for the first time as a sophomore in high school, to earning the acute attention of college coaches before ultimately landing at VCU.
Ward registered 15 blocks in 24 games as a VCU freshman in 2019-20, including four in a game against Jacksonville State that November. His takeoff, then, has been ignited with continued improvement, working with VCU associate head coach Jamal Brunt — who is also the Rams’ defensive coordinator — and VCU assistant coach Brent Scott, who instructs the team’s bigs.
A note of emphasis Ward gleaned is the importance of being in the right position to make the kind of around-the-rim plays he’s capable of. While Ward has the physical tools to recover if he’s not in perfect position, learning to be in the right spots makes him that much more effective.
“Being in that perfect position makes everything easier on me and the team,” Ward said. “So I’ve just been getting better and better."
For Rhoades, Ward’s trajectory boils down to that simple fact that he continues to learn the intricacies of the game with each passing week. For someone who picked up the game later relative to many, there’s skills he’s learned later — and now is beginning to master later.
And it’s showing up more and more heading into a junior season when his role on both ends could continue to expand. He’ll certainly hold much shot-blocking responsibility, but he also said he’s worked on finishing around the rim more (hook shots and floaters) on the offensive end, as well as on his 3-point shot, which he feels good about.
“He's making plays now on both ends of the court that he just didn't make a year ago,” Rhoades said. “So he's taken great strides. But he's very coachable. And I think that has a lot to it. He's not perfect, that's for sure. But he has moments where you're like, 'Whoa, all right, it's coming, it's coming.'”
Then the return of Stockard, a spring 2020 Kansas State transfer who opted to use the extra year of eligibility available to athletes from the NCAA, was an important swing for Rams’ frontcourt, too. The decision to return was one Stockard made fairly early on. He went to the coaching staff to inform them of that intention while the team was still entrenched in regular-season A-10 play.
Stockard, who graduated in May with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in sociology and human development, said he was drawn back by the environment at VCU — he felt the coaches and teammates around him have helped him develop as both a player and a person.
On the defensive end, the 6-8, 240 pounder’s role isn’t necessarily that of a shot blocker, but rather as a great positional and help defender, Rhoades said. The qualities are just as valuable as blocks to Rhoades.
“I’m a guy that’s going to use my physicality to affect players. And able to guard players. Make it harder for them,” said Stockard, who is now pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership and said he’s entering this season in the best shape of his life.
Brown-Jones, DeLoach and Nichols figure to get opportunities to impact in the rotation, too. Nichols blocked 27 shots as a freshman at Providence.
It’s an overall versatile group of forwards, with players who have the mobility and athleticism to make the kind of notable impact on defense that showed last season. It's something the Rams will try to carry over into the winter ahead.
“We want our guys flying around, even in the half court,” Rhoades said. “And we have some big guys that can do that."
Note: Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Siegel Center for Saturday's Black and Gold Game. Entrance is free, and all seating is general admission. Fans will be required to wear masks, but will not be required to show proof of vaccination. Players may switch between teams during the scrimmage, according to a VCU spokesperson.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr