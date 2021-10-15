VCU expects to put up tough fight around the rim again

Stockard, who graduated in May with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in sociology and human development, said he was drawn back by the environment at VCU — he felt the coaches and teammates around him have helped him develop as both a player and a person.

On the defensive end, the 6-8, 240 pounder’s role isn’t necessarily that of a shot blocker, but rather as a great positional and help defender, Rhoades said. The qualities are just as valuable as blocks to Rhoades.

“I’m a guy that’s going to use my physicality to affect players. And able to guard players. Make it harder for them,” said Stockard, who is now pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership and said he’s entering this season in the best shape of his life.

Brown-Jones, DeLoach and Nichols figure to get opportunities to impact in the rotation, too. Nichols blocked 27 shots as a freshman at Providence.

It’s an overall versatile group of forwards, with players who have the mobility and athleticism to make the kind of notable impact on defense that showed last season. It's something the Rams will try to carry over into the winter ahead.

“We want our guys flying around, even in the half court,” Rhoades said. “And we have some big guys that can do that."

Note: Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Siegel Center for Saturday's Black and Gold Game. Entrance is free, and all seating is general admission. Fans will be required to wear masks, but will not be required to show proof of vaccination. Players may switch between teams during the scrimmage, according to a VCU spokesperson.