VCU expects yet another battle against Rhode Island when teams meet on Tuesday

As VCU on Sunday began to turn its attention to Tuesday’s game against Rhode Island, coach Mike Rhoades offered to his players the recent collection of Atlantic 10 results as an example.
The average margin of victory in the seven weekend A-10 matchups was just 7.7. Three of the games were decided by 5 points or less.
“I told our guys [Sunday]: If you looked at the results of this past weekend, every game in the A-10, they're tough games,” Rhoades said on Monday. “Nobody just had a blowout win. And it's conference play, everybody's familiar with everybody — everybody has a game plan.”
And when it comes to VCU and URI, that familiarity is about as strong as it gets — the programs have met at least twice over each of the past five seasons. They played each other three times, including the A-10 tournament, in 2019.
And the Rams of Kingston have been the most frustrating opponent the Rams of Richmond have had since they joined the A-10 in 2012. In the 11 matchups the programs have played since 2017, VCU has won just two.
So toss out the fact that URI (12-9, 3-6 A-10) has dropped five straight games heading into its trip to Richmond this week. Rhoades expects another battle on Tuesday.
VCU (14-7, 7-3) and URI tip off at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center, in a game that will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
“No matter who you play in the league, wherever they stand, everybody has a plan against you, everybody's familiar with you,” Rhoades said. “And you got to play the game. And that's what we're going to do.”
A key question for VCU Tuesday will be the availability of senior wing Vince Williams Jr., who continues to recover from a calf strain. Williams has been VCU’s best player overall, averaging team bests of 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.
But he missed VCU’s loss to Dayton last Wednesday and its win over Duquesne on Saturday. Rhoades said Monday that Williams felt better on Sunday.
“But we're trying to figure out how he'll feel today based on what he did [Sunday],” Rhoades said on Monday morning.
Regardless, Tuesday’s game figures to be a physical one per usual when VCU and URI meet. URI, Rhoades said — like VCU — tries to impose its will.
One part of that is the team’s defense around the rim. URI is holding opponents to just 43.1% on 2-point attempts, which is 10th nationally per KenPom.com. They’re also tied for third nationally with 6.5 blocks per game.
That’s led by 6-10, 245-pound center Makhel Mitchell, who’s tied for 14th in the country with 2.9 blocks per game. His twin brother, 6-9, 230-pound forward Makhi Mitchell, averages 1.3 blocks.
“They try to impose their will around the basket, and compete down there,” Rhoades said. “So we got to be ready to do that. And we got to rebound like we did in the second half of the Duquesne game for sure."
URI prefers to operate inside on the offensive end as well. It has outscored opponents 687 to 467 in the paint this season.
A notable majority — 57.6% — of URI’s attempts from the field come inside the arc, which is 20th national according to KenPom.com. Antwan Walker, a 6-7, 230-pound forward, is shooting 67.1% on 2-point attempts, and Makhel Mitchell 61.1%.
For VCU, that could make continued strong play from 6-9, 215-pound forward Hason Ward all the more important — with the rest of his frontcourt mates. But Ward, in particular, has enjoyed a productive stretch since VCU played Richmond on Jan. 29, including a career-high-tying five blocks against Duquesne.
“His energy is leading the team, it's helping the team, it's giving the other players on his team juice,” Rhoades said. “We got to continue to do that. He's got to continue to do that, and it feeds to everybody else.”
VCU, in the teams’ last meeting, last February, won its first game at URI’s Ryan Center since January 2015. On Tuesday, VCU will be out for its first win over URI at home since February 2019.
And, whichever way Tuesday’s game finishes, the type of close clash Rhoades advised his team about on Sunday seems more likely than not.
“We know we are in for a great game against Rhode Island,” Rhoades said. “And that's what's fun about being in the A-10."
