VCU expects yet another battle against Rhode Island when teams meet on Tuesday

As VCU on Sunday began to turn its attention to Tuesday’s game against Rhode Island, coach Mike Rhoades offered to his players the recent collection of Atlantic 10 results as an example.

The average margin of victory in the seven weekend A-10 matchups was just 7.7. Three of the games were decided by 5 points or less.

“I told our guys [Sunday]: If you looked at the results of this past weekend, every game in the A-10, they're tough games,” Rhoades said on Monday. “Nobody just had a blowout win. And it's conference play, everybody's familiar with everybody — everybody has a game plan.”

And when it comes to VCU and URI, that familiarity is about as strong as it gets — the programs have met at least twice over each of the past five seasons. They played each other three times, including the A-10 tournament, in 2019.

And the Rams of Kingston have been the most frustrating opponent the Rams of Richmond have had since they joined the A-10 in 2012. In the 11 matchups the programs have played since 2017, VCU has won just two.

So toss out the fact that URI (12-9, 3-6 A-10) has dropped five straight games heading into its trip to Richmond this week. Rhoades expects another battle on Tuesday.