VCU extends winning streak to 13 with two wins in A-10 tournament

VCU has carried its winning ways through the first two rounds of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The Rams (38-18) won their 13th straight game with an 8-4 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday in the second round of the A-10 tournament at Davidson, N.C.

All A-10 first-team picks Tyler Locklear and Ben Nippolt each homered, as did Connor Hujsak, and lefty Maddison Furman pitched five scoreless innings as VCU continued its red-hot stretch. The Rams, who are the defending A-10 tournament champions, haven’t lost in three weeks.

Second-seeded VCU built a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning thanks in part to Hujsak’s homer, a two-run shot to left field. Nippolt’s homer, a two-run shot to right field, gave the Rams some breathing room and made it 8-2.

Nate Thomas homered for sixth-seeded Saint Joseph’s (29-24) in the sixth inning. The Hawks will play No. 3 seed Saint Louis in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Rams get Thursday off before playing top seed and host Davidson in a Friday semifinal at noon. The Wildcats beat No. 5 seed George Mason 6-2 on Wednesday.

In Tuesday night’s opener, VCU held off a late Richmond rally to win 4-3.

The Rams built a four-run lead through seven innings.

But Richmond, seeded seventh, loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth. Three runs subsequently came across before lefty Jack Masloff worked out of the jam, striking out right fielder Christian Beal to end the game.

After a bit of a slow start, VCU’s bats came alive midway through the game.

Designated hitter Will Carlone led off the bottom of the fifth inning by legging out a single. Catcher Jacob Selden followed by driving in Carlone with a double to deep left field.

Carlone reached second on a sacrifice bunt from left fielder Cooper Benzin, then scored on a single to right field by second baseman Marcus O’Malley.

The Rams doubled their lead in the seventh inning when right fielder Logan Amiss singled to score both Benzin and first baseman Locklear. Benzin led off the inning with a single of his own, and Locklear was intentionally walked.

But UR, which took two out of three in a series against Rhode Island this past week to grab the final spot in the A-10 tournament, rallied. Masloff walked left fielder Johnny Hipsman and catcher Jason Neff to open the inning. Then first baseman Jake Elbeery loaded the bases with a single.

Shortstop Jared Sprague-Lott popped up to Locklear after that, but designated hitter Zach Lass followed with a single to score Hipsman. Next up was second baseman D.J. Pacheco, who reached as the Rams tried to turn a double play. Lass was out at second base, but O’Malley’s throw to first was too low. Both Elbeery and Neff scored.

That brought the go-ahead run, Beal, to the plate. Beal worked to a full count, before Masloff drew a swinging strike three.

Richmond played No. 4 seed Rhode Island in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.