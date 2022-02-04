VCU fans uneasy about upcoming season ticket reseating, though school feels plan will be of benefit

John Tatum is a VCU basketball lifer.
As a kid, he was a ball boy for the Rams at the start of coach Sonny Smith’s tenure, which began in 1989-90. As an adult, he’s had a set of his own season tickets for the past dozen years — and had tickets under his father’s account for a handful of years before that.
But there’s been a bubbling discontent among Tatum and some other longtime VCU supporters in the aftermath of the school’s announcement last week of a new season ticket reseating plan.
There’s displeasure, in one vein, because the new plan rolls out just two years after a previous seating plan was put in place, when fans expected to be able to stand pat for three to five years. But also because some feel that, based on a projected seating map for next season, that’ll correspond with the reseating process, they will get priced out of the seats they have now.
Tatum, after the announcement, talked with a number of his longtime friends about it — some 20 to 30 people.
"We've all been donors 10, 15 years each,” Tatum said. “I haven't found a single one who sees any benefit from this. They're all questioning whether they're going to renew, some to a higher degree than others.
“Some have already checked out, so they're done."
But VCU maintains that the projected seating map that was published is just that, a projection, and not concrete. And that many season ticket holders will get the opportunity to improve their seats in a selection process that is set to unfold this summer, with a high number of seats now available.
Kevin Dwan, VCU associate athletic director for external affairs, acknowledged that he believes there was a misunderstanding in terms of the seating map that was released and that communication about the new plan could’ve been better.
"We took a look at it, and almost 80% of the people who have seats right now — who are season-ticket holders right now — will have the opportunity most likely to improve their seats,” VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said. “It's not a guarantee for everybody. But I think a lot of folks will be able to do that. And that was our intent.”
In the season ticket plan that was implemented before the 2020-21 season, a $250 per seat fee was put in place to secure spots, a response to a law that took away tax deductions for college sporting events.
Money given on top of that $250 was able to remain philanthropic, Dwan said, and tax deductible. That additional money given determined how early in the seat selection process fans could pick their seats.
But that setup was unpopular. McLaughlin said VCU found that fans were confused by it and didn’t like the bifurcation of their contributions in that way.
Because of that — plus the fact that VCU found itself with a number of available seats because of fans dropping their season tickets over the course of the pandemic — VCU made the decision to put the new plan in place now.
The reseat comes, in actuality, after most season ticket holders have gotten just one season, this season, in their current spots. Attendance within the Siegel Center in 2020-21 was restricted to 250, under state pandemic guidelines.
The new plan eliminates the $250 fee and the accompanying fund that the money went into, a return to a format that was in place before the 2020-21 season. Seat selection order will be based on both current and historical giving.
McLaughlin said that VCU examined the situation to determine how it could reward longer term contributors, who have held onto their seats.
“And to not have folks who got in one year and haven't been longtime season ticket holders have better seats than those who have been around a long time,” McLaughlin said. “So our hope was really to say, 'We're going to change the model back to the old one, to not have the per-seat ticket donation. How do we go back to the old plan and do it fairly?'
“And then we said, well OK, in order to do that fairly, we're going to have to do a reseat and get everyone who's been around a long time to get their seats in a better place.''
Dwan said that VCU’s intention is that, following this current round of reseating, reseating will indeed happen at intervals of no shorter than three to five years moving forward.
On the projected seating chart VCU released, there are some of the highest-value seats shown blocked off for those who donate at least $10,000, a smattering for those who donate at least $7,500, other seats for those who donate at least $5,000, and so on.
But VCU plans to make unclaimed seats in each projected section available to those in the giving levels that follow. For example, those in the $10,000 level will get to pick their seats first and untaken seats would be available to those at the $7,500 level and the same down the line.
That is how VCU expects to make available the opportunity for fans to improve their seats.
Still, to Tatum, there’s a lot of “coulds” and “mays” in VCU’s intentions with the reseating plan. The deadline for donations to the Ram Athletic Fund is May 13, before seats can be picked in July.
McLaughlin and Dwan said the reseating plan isn't tied to any upcoming fundraising campaign for the university's Athletics Village project.
Rick Childers, who has had season tickets with his wife, Yevonne, since 1985 and who has never missed a game at the Siegel Center, said he’s going to do what he has to do to keep his seat regardless within the new reseating plan.
But he, like Tatum, has heard from some who are already deterred.
“I see some people that have been very dedicated VCU fans, 30 or 40 years, who've told me, 'This is the last straw,’” Childers said. “They're not going to be able to afford to keep their seats anymore."
McLaughlin said the pandemic has already really hurt VCU from a season ticket perspective and from the perspective of people coming to games, period. The Rams’ sellout streak ended, at 166, in VCU’s first game of the season. The school hasn’t sold out the 7,637-seat Siegel Center yet this year, averaging 7,001 fans over 10 games.
Thus, McLaughlin said that VCU has much more ticket inventory available than ever before heading into the upcoming reseating — which would allow fans to improve or at least maintain their seating levels.
“It obviously will be a case-by-case basis,” McLaughlin said. “But we are going to do our darndest across the board to make sure no one gets worse seats.”
McLaughlin said he encourages anyone, if they have questions about the new plan, to call VCU to discuss it.
