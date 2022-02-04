VCU fans uneasy about upcoming season ticket reseating, though school feels plan will be of benefit

But that setup was unpopular. McLaughlin said VCU found that fans were confused by it and didn’t like the bifurcation of their contributions in that way.

Because of that — plus the fact that VCU found itself with a number of available seats because of fans dropping their season tickets over the course of the pandemic — VCU made the decision to put the new plan in place now.

The reseat comes, in actuality, after most season ticket holders have gotten just one season, this season, in their current spots. Attendance within the Siegel Center in 2020-21 was restricted to 250, under state pandemic guidelines.

The new plan eliminates the $250 fee and the accompanying fund that the money went into, a return to a format that was in place before the 2020-21 season. Seat selection order will be based on both current and historical giving.

McLaughlin said that VCU examined the situation to determine how it could reward longer term contributors, who have held onto their seats.