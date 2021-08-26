VCU field hockey made history in the spring. Now almost the entire starting lineup is back to try to do it again this fall.

Bean has seen improvement in the team’s ability to counter-defend, as she termed it — to win the ball back within five to eight seconds of losing possession.

“We're just working at getting a lot more efficient with our transition to being on attack to [defense],” Bean said. “And the better we are in that area, I think just allows us to attack higher up the field.”

An extra aspect added to the Rams’ prep this fall is their new field. The turf surface at their home Cary Street Field was replaced this summer. The replacement surface, because it’s still new, is a bit slippery.

Senior back Janne Wetzel has noticed that the ball requires more force behind it on the new field, and travels more slowly.

“We're really psyched we have a new surface. We needed it desperately,” Bean said. “So now it's just getting used to it."

A main overall concern for Bean in the early portion of the season, though, will be getting the full band back together. There are a couple of undisclosed typical starters who will be missing the first week or two of the season, Bean said, as they work back from nicks.