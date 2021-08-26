VCU field hockey made history in the spring. Now almost the entire starting lineup is back to try to do it again this fall.

Stacey Bean still remembers the exact stat, recalling it without much of a hiccup — 17-7.
In what was the VCU field hockey program’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance back in April, at the apex of the spring season that replaced the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rams were the aggressors against Bucknell.
They outshot the Bison 17-7 overall, as Bean mentioned this week. Still, despite taking a second-quarter lead, VCU went on to lose on a Bucknell goal that broke a deadlock with just 13 seconds to go in a second overtime period. It was the Rams’ first, and only, loss of the season.
“We did a lot of things right,” Bean said. “And the beauty of sport is you can do a lot of things right and win. But you can do a lot of things right and not get the win. And that's why we all love to compete, because nothing's guaranteed going into it.”
The beauty of the Rams’ current circumstance, too, is that they returned the large majority of the group that made history earlier this year — with a chance to run it back in a more conventional fall season ahead.
VCU learned what was possible in the spring. At the same time, Bean’s message to her team — which was picked to repeat as league champions — heading into the fall is to remain humble and hungry.
The Rams open at home against American on Friday at 3 p.m.
“There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance, right? We want our girls walking out there confident,” Bean said. “Confident in their own ability, confident in their teammates' ability. But we also want them to be respectful of their opponent.”
In the spring, VCU won what was a first-ever Atlantic 10 tournament title — beating three-time defending champion Saint Joseph’s — to make it to that first NCAA bout. The team finished 9-1 overall, 6-0 in A-10 play.
A big part of the success, Bean believes, was the maturity players showed in their preparation last fall without a season, using the time they had at their disposal effectively.
Then, during the spring season, the Rams performed as one of the best defensive units in the country — led by goalkeeper Sasha Elliott. Elliott was fourth in the nation in goals against average, at 0.65.
“My defense could count on me, and I could count on them,” Elliott said. “We just connected really well, the defense into the midfield.”
The Rams then returned 10 of 11 starters from the spring team for this fall. Forward Emily van Hijfte was the departure.
That allowed the team to hit the ground running when it returned for preseason training on Aug. 11.
From a tactical standpoint, on what she’s put a focus on during the preseason, Bean said her group can always get sharper in its attacking third, securing a higher percentage of productive outcomes. The Rams were 21st nationally, third in the A-10, in scoring average in the spring (2.13).
Bean has seen improvement in the team’s ability to counter-defend, as she termed it — to win the ball back within five to eight seconds of losing possession.
“We're just working at getting a lot more efficient with our transition to being on attack to [defense],” Bean said. “And the better we are in that area, I think just allows us to attack higher up the field.”
An extra aspect added to the Rams’ prep this fall is their new field. The turf surface at their home Cary Street Field was replaced this summer. The replacement surface, because it’s still new, is a bit slippery.
Senior back Janne Wetzel has noticed that the ball requires more force behind it on the new field, and travels more slowly.
“We're really psyched we have a new surface. We needed it desperately,” Bean said. “So now it's just getting used to it."
A main overall concern for Bean in the early portion of the season, though, will be getting the full band back together. There are a couple of undisclosed typical starters who will be missing the first week or two of the season, Bean said, as they work back from nicks.
VCU enters the year No. 23 in the preseason Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll. The Rams’ schedule ahead is set to include other ranked teams in No. 18 Old Dominion (Sept. 12), No. 20 Saint Joseph’s (Sept. 24) and No. 11 Wake Forest (Oct. 22).
Bean believes the A-10 this year will be the strongest it's been top to bottom since she’s been in it, which including her time at VCU, and Saint Francis and Rhode Island before that, encompasses 14 years.
So the road back to an A-10 title certainly won’t be easy for the Rams. But they’ll tackle it with a group that knows how to get there, back almost in its entirety and afforded another chance at postseason success.
“Definitely our attitude,” Wetzel said, asked about aspects to carry over this fall from the spring season. “Having a championship mentality. Going into the games confident but not too cocky.”
Note: VCU's Elliott, Wetzel Field, Bridget McCormick and Maite Sturm were named to the all-A-10 preseason team this week. Bean is the reigning A-10 coach of the year and was named the Synapse Sports national coach of the year after the spring season, too.
