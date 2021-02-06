VCU fills Friday open date with Massachusetts game

VCU men’s basketball on Saturday evening announced that it filled one of its open dates created by postponement.

The Rams will host Massachusetts on Friday at the Siegel Center at 7 p.m. That game is a rescheduling of the teams’ original matchup, which was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 but was postponed because the Minutemen entered COVID-19 protocol.

VCU was first slated to host Richmond on Friday, but that game was postponed. Richmond on Wednesday announced a pause and postponement of three games, through Feb. 12, due to recent COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

VCU was also scheduled to travel to play Duquesne Sunday, but that game was postponed Friday after a Duquesne player tested positive for COVID-19. The Rams had been looking for a replacement, to no avail.

At the moment, VCU has games against Fordham, Richmond and Duquesne that have yet to be rescheduled