VCU finds identity too late in frustrating home loss to hot-shooting Jacksonville

In the end, the press was stifling, the pace frenetic, the volume turned up to the maximum decibel level in the Siegel Center Wednesday night.

But it took VCU too long to find its identity and get its supporters into the game, as visiting Jacksonville shot the lights out from 3-point range, and forward Mike Marsh and guard Kevion Nolan made key bucket after key bucket down the stretch in a 73-62 Dolphins win.

“That was a spark of energy that we should have had from the beginning of the game,” said graduate forward Brandon Johns of the final few minutes. “Unfortunately it was too late. We’ve got to do that all game.”

Nolan finished with a game-high-tying 20 points, including a nail-in-the-coffin 3-pointer with a couple minutes to play after VCU had put forth a great defensive possession to force a step-back shot as the shot clock sounded.

Marsh was a bully in the post, finishing with 17 points and 9 rebounds despite a technical foul in the second half that for a time looked as if it would help the Rams climb back into the contest.

"For most of the game, they just played harder than us," said VCU coach Mike Rhoades.

"Late in the game, we played harder and had more success on both ends of the court. We've got work to do. I like this team, I know what they're capable of. But I've got to do a better job with these guys, have some heart-to-hearts, we've got to get to work."

VCU (5-4) struggled from the free throw line (19 of 29, 65.5%) and 3-point range (5 of 28, 17.9%). Rhoades said Jacksonville plays a pack-line defensive scheme, and baited the Rams into a number of bad shots from outside.

"The 3s that go in are the good ones," Rhoades said. "You take good ones, you have a better chance. ... That's the next step in the maturity that this team's got to get."

Jacksonville (5-2) shot 50% (9 of 18) from beyond the arc, and led by as many as 14 midway through the second half before the Rams brought out a 1-2-2 press and smaller lineup with just one forward on the floor.

Rhoades said VCU's 3-point defense, typically a hallmark of the program, "has not been good enough this year."

"We tried to make them put the ball on the ground and do hard close-outs," said VCU sophomore guard Jayden Nunn.

"We've got to take our matchups and scouting reports more seriously, and be students of the game."

The press and smaller lineup allowed VCU to force a series of steals, finish in transition and get to the free throw line at a higher clip in the game's final moments. But it was too little, too late, as Nolan and his Dolphins made their free throws down the stretch to pull away.

Making his first start of the season in place of sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach, who did not play, freshman forward Toibu Lawal put forth by far his best performance in a VCU uniform.

"He was a big spark for us in certain moments of the game, using his athleticism, his wingspan, he's able to defend like crazy, grab rebounds out the air from everybody, finish over people," Johns said of Lawal.

"Even though we lost, it was a great step for [Lawal] that we're going to need throughout the season."

Lawal finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks, one of three bright spots for VCU on an otherwise frustrating evening on Broad St.

Rhoades said Lawal, a hyper-athletic forward from London who can jump out the gym, has only played basketball for four years.

"He's only going to get better and better, he really cares," Rhoades said.

Johns Jr. proved another silver lining. He finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds, using his physical post play to get to the line and make a series of free throws down the stretch to keep his Rams within striking distance.

Nunn showed off his typical offensive skillset with 14 points on a series of silky pull-up jumpers to go along with 6 rebounds.

Nunn, who made two of VCU's five 3s, echoed Rhoades as it pertains to VCU's 3-point struggles, saying the Rams have to play inside-out more and create post touches for their bigs to open up space on the perimeter for their shooters to step into open shots.

"We forced a lot of 3s that we didn't have to," Nunn said. "Instead of just getting in the paint and getting inside-out."

Johns added that getting going from 3-point range is a matter of mindset as well.

"We had plenty of open looks, they didn't fall," Johns said. "It's just that next shot, we've got to keep shooting. Shooters shoot."

Redshirt-sophomore forward Jamir Watkins in particular struggled to find an offensive rhythm for the Rams, he was held scoreless while shooting 0-of-7 from 3-point range.

Freshman wing Fatts Billups, a Class 4 state champion and first team All-Metro honoree last year at Varina High, scored his first points in a VCU uniform on a pull-up midrange jumper midway through the first half.

A fan favorite to say the least, Billups' bucket sent the Siegel Center into a momentary frenzy.

"We need him, he gives us offense," Rhoades said of Billups, a four-star recruit who finished with 2 points and a rebound.

"But you've got to play on the other end. The hardest adjustment for freshmen is learning how hard you've got to play on the defensive end. But he's getting there."

The game was tied 32-32 after a back-and-forth first half which VCU initially looked to grab by the horns with a 6-0 lead out of the gate.

But Nolan got going from 3, Marsh found a rhythm in the post and Jarius Cook (11 points, 3-of-6 from 3) hit a couple key corner 3s to give the Dolphins some early confidence that Rhoades said was vital to their hot shooting.

"We waited way too long against a good team," Rhoades said. "I've got to do a better job with these guys, find a way to connect with these guys, and teach these guys better.