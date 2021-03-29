VCU formally announces entrance into Battle 4 Atlantis

VCU is officially headed back to the Bahamas.

The school formally announced its entrance in this year’s Battle 4 Atlantis field Monday. The event will be played Nov. 24-26 at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported last April that the Rams would participate in the event.

They’ll join a stacked field that also includes Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Connecticut, Loyola Chicago, Michigan State and Syracuse.

VCU also participated in the 2012 and 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis tournaments. Teams can only participate in such multiple-team events once every four years.

Coincidentally, VCU ended up in a reworked version of the Battle 4 Atlantis this past season, the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. The event was moved and tweaked this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams were originally supposed to play in the Volunteer Classic in Knoxville, Tenn., before that was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program.

In the Crossover Classic, VCU went 2-1, beating Utah State and Memphis and falling to West Virginia.