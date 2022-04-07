VCU forward Hason Ward will reportedly transfer

VCU is reportedly set to lose high-flying forward Hason Ward.

Ward will transfer out of the program after three years, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello on Thursday evening.

The 6-9, 215-pounder from St. Thomas, Barbados, is a fourth VCU player to enter the transfer portal so far this offseason, joining guard Marcus Tsohonis and forwards Mikeal Brown-Jones and Jimmy Nichols Jr.

Ward was a key frontcourt piece for the Rams the past two years. He displayed his above-the-rim ability in limited playing time as a freshman, then had a breakout year as a sophomore in 2019-20.

That season he averaged 2.4 blocks, ranking 21st nationally, and he thrived as a lob partner with guards Bones Hyland and Ace Baldwin Jr.

As a junior this past year, Ward battled ankle injuries, including a right-ankle bone bruise suffered in November, that hampered him. He missed two games in December due to the bone bruise. He also missed VCU’s February game against Richmond due to a left ankle sprain.

He struggled to carry over the sophomore-year form at times, though he had a big stretch from late January until mid February before the left ankle sprain, when he averaged 11.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over five games.

Ward finished with averages of 6.5 points 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game. He started 24 of his 29 games.

The departures of Ward, Brown-Jones and Nichols leave rising sophomore Jalen DeLoach as the Rams’ lone returning frontcourt player. VCU is set to add 6-10 forward Christian Fermin as a freshman.

The program currently has three roster spots available due to transfers. Guard Zeb Jackson, a transfer from Michigan, filled one spot with his commitment on Saturday.