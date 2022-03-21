VCU forward Mikeal Brown-Jones enters transfer portal

Two days after the end of the season, a first offseason VCU roster domino has fallen.

Sophomore forward Mikeal Brown-Jones announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.

“I’d like to thank the VCU coaching staff and everyone a part of the program for the opportunity,” Brown-Jones wrote in a message posted to Twitter and Instagram on Monday afternoon. “The time I had here at VCU has been nothing short of fun! The Ram Nation has shown me much love when I did get on the court.

“I will never forget you!”

A 6-8, 220-pound Philadelphia native, Brown-Jones averaged 4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game this year. He made some important contributions for the Rams in Atlantic 10 play.

At then 25th-ranked Davidson on Jan. 27, he stepped in at an important point in the game late with the Rams battling foul trouble and wound up blocking a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from Luka Brajkovic with .7 seconds to play.

Against Richmond on Feb. 18, Brown-Jones didn’t play at all in the first half but in the second half scored what was then a career-high 11 points and grabbed a career-high seven rebounds in 11 minutes on the floor, to help turn a game that was tied at halftime into a 77-57 VCU victory.

Then Brown-Jones topped that the next time out, at George Mason on Feb. 23. He scored a new career-high 15 points in 15 minutes, and grabbed six rebounds, in a 72-66 VCU win.

He also started games against Duquesne (Feb. 5) and Rhode Island (Feb. 8) with Vince Williams Jr. battling a calf injury.

But Brown-Jones’ playing time fluctuated. He played a career-high 24 minutes against Duquesne. But he played under 10 minutes in each of the Rams’ final four games. VCU coach Mike Rhoades said after the team’s game against Princeton last Tuesday that Brown-Jones sprained a knee in practice last Monday.

Across 54 career games total, Brown-Jones averaged 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

Brown-Jones originally committed to Penn State, in 2018, but decommitted in spring 2019. Then he committed to VCU in September 2019, out of a final five that, besides VCU, included Saint Joseph’s, USF, Temple and New Mexico.

“It’s time to write my own story,” Brown-Jones wrote Monday. “Excited to start my journey!!!”