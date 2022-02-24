VCU freshman forward Jalen DeLoach involved in weekend assault case

VCU freshman forward Jalen DeLoach was charged with simple assault for an incident that occurred late Saturday night, according to VCU Police.

The Savannah, Ga., native is continuing to remain active for the Rams as the investigation continues.

According to a summary from VCU, VCU Police received a report of an assault at 8½ West Canal Street in Richmond at 12:57 a.m. on Feb. 20.

A student reported that she was assaulted at an off-campus residence not long before midnight on Feb. 19. Subsequently, DeLoach was arrested for simple assault.

It remains an active investigation. The case was first reported by CBS6.

DeLoach is being represented in the case by Richmond attorney Arnold Henderson, the father of VCU junior guard Arnold Henderson VI.

"[Jalen] adamantly denies that he was involved in any type of action that was a violation of any laws,” Henderson said Thursday evening. “And he and his family anxiously look forward to providing his full version of the events. But will only do so in the appropriate setting and at the appropriate time."

VCU, after a win over Richmond at home last Friday night, was back on the court at the Siegel Center against George Mason on Wednesday. DeLoach played in the game, contributing 4 points in nine minutes, part of a 72-66 VCU win.

As part of the incident DeLoach was involved in on Saturday, there was also a charge pressed against the student who charged DeLoach. According to the university, VCU Police arrested VCU student Taylor Cook on Thursday. Cook was served with an outstanding warrant for simple assault in connection to the case.

VCU is next scheduled to play at UMass on Saturday afternoon, and boarded a flight toward Massachusetts early Thursday evening. A statement from the university on the incident is expected to be forthcoming.