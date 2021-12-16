VCU game against Penn State canceled due to COVID-19 issues

VCU’s scheduled home game Saturday against Penn State was canceled, the schools announced Thursday morning, as a result of positive COVID-19 test results within the Nittany Lions program.

The teams were set to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center Saturday, to complete a home-and-home series between them. The matchup will not be rescheduled this season, but a future matchup remains a possibility.

The programs met for the first time in their histories last December, at Penn State. The Nittany Lions won that game on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Myles Dread as time expired.

This is the first COVID-19-related schedule adjustment for VCU this season. The Rams had one multi-team event and 11 games canceled or postponed last season due to the effects of COVID-19 in the sport. Two of those were for internal COVID-19 issues at VCU — a false positive test that caused the postponement of a Jan. 2 home game against Davidson and multiple positive tests that canceled VCU’s first round NCAA tournament game against Oregon.

VCU will pursue alternative scheduling options for this weekend, and the Rams’ home game Tuesday against New Hampshire remains in place.

Those with tickets for the Penn State game will be contacted by VCU about potential options.