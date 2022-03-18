VCU gearing up for defensive challenge in trip to Wake Forest for NIT second-round bout

The challenge that awaits VCU on Saturday is of the type that the Rams drum up — a telling test.

VCU’s defense this year has been of elite ilk, the numbers placing it among the best the Rams have had.

But to be a truly elite defensive team, VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Friday, a group has to defend elite offensive teams successfully.

It’s something the Rams have done already in the current campaign, beating Davidson, Syracuse, Princeton and Massachusetts, all top-40 teams nationally in KenPom.com’s adjusted offensive efficiency rating.

Now, the task ahead next will be up there among the heftiest VCU has had to try to handle. And this one will determine if the Rams keep their season alive.

VCU, with Tuesday’s first-round NIT win over Princeton, advanced to a second-round game Saturday at Wake Forest. It’s a team 37th in KenPom.com’s offensive efficiency rating and that tied for the ACC lead in scoring within league play (78.6 points per game). The team features two of the top-15 scorers in the conference, led by league player of the year Alondes Williams (18.8 points per game, second).

The third-seeded Rams (22-9) and second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

“They're very good offensively and they have great individual players. But they play the right way,” Rhoades said of Wake Forest. “That's a great challenge for us to say, if our defense is really elite, can we guard a team like this on their own court?”

It’s a challenge the Rams would seem up for, evidenced by how they’ve approached the NIT so far.

Rhoades considers the way his team handled the disappointment of last week’s Atlantic 10 tournament — and then the run-up to and performance in the outing against Princeton — a sign of growth and maturity. VCU wrangled two of its biggest weaknesses, in turnovers allowed and fouls against. And, in turn, the Rams exploded offensively against Princeton, for 90 points at a 58.1% clip.

"Very encouraging,” Rhoades said. “But it's encouraging and so we're capable of doing it — are we capable of doing it all the time and against good teams? Because, offensively, that's the one number that has affected our overall offensive numbers more than anything, is the turnovers.”

The Rams’ approach to continue to try to put their best foot forward, toward a deep run in the NIT, has been a collective effort, Rhoades said.

He gave the example that, after Thursday’s practice, the majority of the team was still hanging around in VCU’s practice facility some 90 minutes later, getting extra shots up then watching NCAA tournament games together — “collectively they've just said, 'Let's see what we can do, let's keep playing,’” Rhoades said.

“It's just going to be the same focus,” guard KeShawn Curry said after Tuesday’s game, of moving forward in the NIT. “We wanted to play in March Madness, so the fact that we're not playing in March Madness, every [opponent] got to feel that."

Wake Forest missed out on the NCAA tournament after falling to Boston College in its ACC tournament opener on March 9. But it’s a team that experienced a dramatic turnaround in coach Steve Forbes’ second season, led by some talented transfers.

The Demon Deacons went 6-16 overall last season, and 3-15 in ACC play. But, as part of their 24-9 overall mark this year, they went 13-7 within the ACC. That placed them fifth in the standings, for the program’s first top-five seed in the ACC tournament since 2010.

Forbes was named the coach of the year and Williams, an Oklahoma transfer, was named the ACC’s top player. In addition to the scoring numbers, the 6-5, 210-pound fifth-year senior is averaging 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

And Wake Forest’s other top-15 ACC scorer is 6-8, 235-pound Indiana State transfer Jake LaRavia (14.9 points per game, 14th). LaRavia also pulls down a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game, shoots 39.7% from deep and is averaging 3.8 assists.

The Demon Deacons, as a team, make 58.8% of attempts inside the arc, which is third nationally. But they also make 35% of 3s.

“A lot of isolations, a lot of creating, getting downhill,” Rhoades said of Wake Forest’s offense. “But also being able to shoot that ball, too.”

Saturday will be the fourth meeting all time between VCU and Wake Forest, but first since 2010, a 90-69 win as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

By conquering Saturday’s defensive challenge, the Rams could advance to the NIT quarterfinals for the second time in program history, where they would face top seed Texas A&M or Oregon.

Rhoades has been pleased with what he’s seen so far.

“I appreciate that of them,” he said, of the Rams’ approach to the postseason. “Let's see if we can continue to do that."