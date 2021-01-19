 Skip to main content
VCU-George Washington women's basketball game postponed due to safety concerns surrounding Inauguration Day
VCU’s women’s basketball program will have a second game in a row postponed this week. But this one is not because of a COVID-19-related issue.

The Rams announced Tuesday night that their Wednesday afternoon home game against George Washington has been pushed back. The reason is because of GW’s safety concerns with traveling to Richmond on Inauguration Day.

GW is located in Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on Wednesday at noon. The FBI warned last week of armed protests at state capitols leading up to the inauguration. There were about 100 protestors in downtown Richmond on Monday, and a caravan of vehicles.

Wednesday’s game will be rescheduled to Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. 

VCU had resumed activity this week after it paused over the weekend due to COVID-19 protocols, which forced the cancellation of its scheduled home game against Massachusetts on Sunday.

The Rams’ next game is scheduled for at home against Richmond on Sunday.

20201221_SPO_URWBB_JW13

University of Richmond women’s basketball versus VCU at the Robbins Center, Sunday 12/20/20. VCU coach Beth Oâ€™Boyle.

 JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

