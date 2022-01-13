VCU gets chance at redemption with trip back to St. Bonaventure Friday

In the postgame press conference following VCU’s win over George Washington on Tuesday night, the mere mention of last season’s game at St. Bonaventure elicited smiles and knowing head nods from Vince Williams and Ace Baldwin.
It was clear that, as attention began to shift toward a trip back to St. Bonaventure this Friday, the memory of last season’s game there was still vivid in their minds.
The Rams were rolling through the first 20 minutes, building a 15-point halftime lead in part by knocking down five 3-pointers and dominating the glass, while holding the Bonnies to just 31.3% shooting from the field.
But then it unraveled quickly and dramatically — a 16-0 run early in the second half, finished by three St. Bonaventure dunks, erased the lead. VCU scored just 1 point in the final 9:15 and lost 70-54.
"That was crazy,” Williams said, recalling.
But that game became a clear turning point. The Rams reeled off six straight victories after that, including two over Dayton, one over Richmond and their first win at Rhode Island in six years.
It could be considered a season-defining stretch, part of the groundwork that later yielded an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
But VCU still hasn’t forgotten that game at St. Bonaventure, almost exactly a year ago. And the team surely hasn’t forgotten a loss to St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 tournament final, either.
The Rams (10-4, 3-0 A-10), current winners of seven straight, travel back to Olean, N.Y., for the first time since last January on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the Bonnies (9-3, 1-0). The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
And VCU, Williams said, is coming for redemption.
“Going to do it at a place like St. Bonaventure is really hard,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “So we got to grow, no matter what happens, like we did last year.”
How the Rams grew from that loss at St. Bonaventure last year was in how they took responsibility for it, Rhoades said. They matured from that point on.
It was something, Rhoades said on his radio show this week, that VCU talked about as a team on Wednesday, as they started prep for Friday.
St. Bonaventure is the highest-ranked team in the A-10 in KenPom.com’s experience metric, 22nd nationally. The Bonnies brought back all five starters — Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway, Dominick Welch and Osu Osunniyi — from last year’s A-10 tournament-title winning squad.
"Experience is everything,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said Thursday. “You'd rather have an experienced team than a rookie team. They've seen everything, they've been in big games, close games. There's nothing like experience.”
With that, St. Bonaventure was voted the unanimous favorite to win the league again in the A-10’s preseason poll released in October. The team beat opponents like Boise State, Marquette and Clemson in its nonconference schedule.
But, with point guard Lofton still out due to an ankle sprain suffered in early December, the Bonnies fell to Connecticut on Dec. 11. And, with a limited Lofton back, they fell to Virginia Tech on Dec. 17.
What followed was a 25-day break between games due to COVID-19. Back on the floor after the time off, the Bonnies were taken to overtime by La Salle on Tuesday in their A-10 opener — while Adaway, Holmes and Welch played all 45 minutes — and won 80-76.
Schmidt said Thursday that, in terms of game shape, his team is probably not all the way back coming off its break.
But St. Bonaventure, like last season, has been efficient on the offensive end, adept at limiting turnovers. The Bonnies surrender just 11.2 giveaways a game, 38th in the country. They’re scoring at a rate of 111.2 points per 100 possessions, per KenPom.com, which is 48th nationally.
In VCU’s one win over St. Bonaventure in three tries last year, 67-64 at home in February, the Rams beat the Bonnies inside while holding them to one of their worst 3-point shooting performances of the season (3 of 15).
That could again be a formula for VCU Friday — St. Bonaventure has outscored opponents 406 to 300 in the paint this season. And the Rams still lead the country in 3-point defense, holding teams to 24.7% beyond the arc.
“I feel like we're going to lock in … these next two days, and we'll be fine,” Williams said Tuesday.
For VCU, Friday is not just a chance for redemption, but also a chance for further validation. The Rams are hot, but the stretch in the schedule that begins at St. Bonaventure will prove their mettle.
In a rematch against a Bonnies group led by the same cast of characters that beat them twice last year, the Rams will learn about themselves regardless on Friday. But, this time, they'll try to make that lesson come with a final result they find more favorable.
"We're excited,” Rhoades said on his radio show Wednesday. “You want to play games in league play that are very meaningful, right? This is one of them.”
