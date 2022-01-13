VCU gets chance at redemption with trip to St. Bonaventure Friday

In VCU’s one win over St. Bonaventure in three tries last year, 67-64 at home in February, the Rams beat the Bonnies inside while holding them to one of their worst 3-point shooting performances of the season (3 of 15).

That could again be a formula for VCU on Friday — St. Bonaventure has outscored opponents 406 to 300 in the paint this season. And the Rams still lead the country in 3-point defense, holding teams to 24.7% beyond the arc.

“I feel like we’re going to lock in … these next two days, and we’ll be fine,” Williams said Tuesday.

For VCU, Friday is not just a chance for redemption but also a chance for further validation. The Rams are hot, but the stretch in the schedule that begins at St. Bonaventure will prove their mettle.

In a rematch against a Bonnies group led by the same cast of characters that beat them twice last year, the Rams will learn about themselves regardless on Friday. But, this time, they’ll try to make that lesson come with a final result they find more favorable.

“We’re excited,” Rhoades said on his radio show Wednesday. “You want to play games in league play that are very meaningful, right? This is one of them.”