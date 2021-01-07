VCU goal against pressure? 'Attack'

FAIRFAX — Early in VCU’s matchup at George Mason on Wednesday, the Rams got a heavy dose of their own kind of medicine.
The Patriots, in the opening minutes, deployed full court pressure — an extended 1-2-2 zone. They then fell back into a 2-3 zone in the half court.
The alternative defensive look was a challenging code for VCU to crack at times, as George Mason jumped out to an early lead. Coach Mike Rhoades would’ve preferred to see more aggression against the pressure — fighting fire with fire in a sense, with a group that’s used to pressuring full court itself.
“I think sometimes, although it's a press, we'll just take our time and get up the court,” Rhoades said. “And, honestly, when teams press us — because we practice against it every day — I want to beat it, I want to attack it. And we're getting better at it, but it's something we got to work on as we move forward."
VCU’s primary ball handlers had the lead responsibility of bringing the ball up the court against the pressure: Ace Baldwin, Bones Hyland and Tre Clark. Rhoades wanted to avoid slow passes, that could easily lead to steals or lead to the player on the receiving end falling victim to a trap.
But Rhoades would’ve liked to have seen better pace. The Rams had a 10-second violation against the pressure early. They had seven total turnovers in the opening 11 minutes.
“Play with more pace, be a little more aggressive,” Rhoades said. “And sometimes, [Baldwin and Hyland] and Tre, they're good enough just to get it sometimes and go and break the press.”
Once VCU got into the half court, it probed a bit against the 2-3 formation, instead of attacking as Rhoades would’ve preferred.
But Hyland did find some early success against the zone, scoring each of VCU’s first three baskets, including a 3-pointer.
“The one way you get a team out of a zone is you attack it early and they say, 'To heck with this,’” Rhoades said.
The Patriots, after a 3 by Jamir Watkins at the 8:14 mark of the first half that cut their lead to 20-17, settled into a man-to-man look.
Countering zones is something the Rams want to continue to get better at.
“I think one of their plans maybe was to stretch the game early in the first half and get us standing around a little bit more, and play more clock against the zone then get right into ball-screen defense,” Rhoades said. “So, we got to get better at it."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr