VCU goal against pressure? 'Attack'

FAIRFAX — Early in VCU’s matchup at George Mason on Wednesday, the Rams got a heavy dose of their own kind of medicine.

The Patriots, in the opening minutes, deployed full court pressure — an extended 1-2-2 zone. They then fell back into a 2-3 zone in the half court.

The alternative defensive look was a challenging code for VCU to crack at times, as George Mason jumped out to an early lead. Coach Mike Rhoades would’ve preferred to see more aggression against the pressure — fighting fire with fire in a sense, with a group that’s used to pressuring full court itself.

“I think sometimes, although it's a press, we'll just take our time and get up the court,” Rhoades said. “And, honestly, when teams press us — because we practice against it every day — I want to beat it, I want to attack it. And we're getting better at it, but it's something we got to work on as we move forward."

VCU’s primary ball handlers had the lead responsibility of bringing the ball up the court against the pressure: Ace Baldwin, Bones Hyland and Tre Clark. Rhoades wanted to avoid slow passes, that could easily lead to steals or lead to the player on the receiving end falling victim to a trap.