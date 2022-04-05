VCU golf finding groove in first season under coach Andy Walker

When Andy Walker looks back at his first semester in charge of the VCU golf team, back in the fall, there’s a point in particular that sticks out.

It was when, in one day of action, the Rams proved just how competitive they can be.

In the final round of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate, on Nov. 1 in Charleston, S.C., VCU’s team score of 291 tied for the second-best in the field that day, ahead of top programs like Florida State and South Carolina.

A Rams team that was still not at full strength roster wise finished tied for seventh overall in the three-round event, but that final day was an encapsulation of what was possible.

“It was like, 'Guys, this is what we could do,'" Walker said.

That performance, in what was VCU’s fall finale, carried over to spring-semester competition when, ever since the team’s second round in its spring opener in Puerto Rico at the end of February, Walker has witnessed steady ascension from the Rams.

It has come on the backdrop of his leadership. The former pro, who’s won three national titles as a coach, had big shoes to fill upon his hiring in June — to replace accomplished longtime former coach Matt Ball, who led the program for 22 years before retiring in May.

And in part by seeking to find what motivates each player, molding a culture to fit the players he inherited, Walker has fostered an atmosphere that the Rams have succeeded in.

They’re playing some of their best golf with the Atlantic 10 tournament just three weeks away, notching top-three team finishes in each of their last four events. They most recently nabbed third place behind a pair of top 30-ranked teams in the Irish Creek Intercollegiate (Kannapolis, N.C.) this past weekend.

"I keep hearing, 'Man, you guys are playing a lot better, you guys are playing a lot better,’” said Walker, who was hired last June from Division II Lynn University. “And then it's like we get to their toughest field [in the Irish Creek Intercollegiate] and we play probably our best.

“And so now that's who we are. It's not who we can be, it's who we are.”

Over the course of the year, Walker has worked to blend his coaching style with what works best with the tendencies players already carried.

He learned players' motivations and preferences in conversations before and after rounds, over time.

"It's easy to come in as a coach thinking I'm going to create this culture," Walker said. "But they've been creating a culture their whole lives as well."

One of the biggest changes that was made from information gleaned came at the beginning of the spring semester, in the way practices are molded. More of an emphasis was put on statistics, to quantify areas of desired improvement. More opportunities for intersquad competition were interspersed into sessions, too.

That’s all while understanding the delicate balance of when to step in and when to step away, as a coach in a sport that’s so individual at its core.

“The last four weeks Coach really hasn’t had to step in very often because we’ve managed to get ourselves into a groove,” said fifth-year senior Kristian Tannum Donaldson, who leads VCU in stroke average (71.86). “And I think that’s the sign of a good coach, when he knows when to step in and when just to let the boys go play.”

And the Rams, to this point of the season, have developed solid depth — the backbone to the team success they’ve enjoyed. They have six players who Walker considers to be playing really well right now, competing for spots in the five-man lineup.

“Which helps us get better together,” sophomore Mikkel Antonsen said.

And so, VCU has played itself into a standing that Walker feels confident about with the A-10 tournament on the horizon (April 29 - May 1).

But well as the Rams have finished in recent events, there’s still room for further ascension. And that, for Walker, is exciting as his first year continues to unfold.

“The fun part for me is we still haven't played well yet — we still haven't played to our capabilities,” Walker said.