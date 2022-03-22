VCU guard Marcus Tsohonis hits transfer portal after one season with Rams

After one season, VCU guard Marcus Tsohonis is moving on.

The 6-3, 190 pounder has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed on Tuesday evening. The news was first reported by the site verbalcommits.com.

Tsohonis, a Portland, Ore., native, had transferred to VCU last spring after two seasons at Washington. He boasted notable scoring capability, though his playing time fluctuated with the Huskies.

At VCU, Tsohonis stepped in as the Rams’ backup point guard behind freshman Jayden Nunn while returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. was out for the first still eight games, still recovering from an offseason Achilles rupture.

But Tsohonis struggled early, playing through a groin injury suffered before the start of the season. He had a breakout game, though, in the Rams’ first contest in the Battle 4 Atlantis, against Syracuse on Nov. 24. He made three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Tsohonis also benefited from Baldwin’s return in early December, which allowed him to move to his more natural shooting guard spot, from point guard. He had three straight double-figure scoring outings in January, including a season-high 17 points at La Salle on Jan. 8. Tsohonis went 11 of 18 from deep in that stretch.

But consistency in terms of impact, and playing time, wavered. Tsohonis averaged 9.3 minutes in VCU’s final eight games, compared to 16.3 minutes in the Rams’ first 21 games.

In VCU’s final game, at Wake Forest in the second round of the NIT Saturday, Tsohonis played a season-low two minutes, which coach Mike Rhoades said was a coaches decision.

In all, Tsohonis averaged 5.1 points and shot 36.8% from deep in 14.5 minutes per game across 29 appearances this past season.