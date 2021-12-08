VCU handles Jacksonville State 66-52 as Baldwin returns to action

As tipoff between VCU and Jacksonville State neared at the Siegel Center on Wednesday, the unveiling of the night’s starters came with a surprise.

At the top of the list for the Rams was Ace Baldwin.

Baldwin has been on a road back to game shape since May, when he ruptured his left Achilles. The injury kept him out of VCU’s first eight games, and throughout the fall, the estimated return date was tabbed as Jan. 1.

The Baltimore native, the Rams’ starting returning point guard, dressed in game uniform for part of warm-ups for VCU’s game against Campbell last Saturday, but remained inactive.

He did the same before Wednesday’s game, and the announcement of the starters made it clear that Baldwin would be back against JSU.

Baldwin played 20 minutes, helping the Rams to a 66-52 victory.

VCU (5-4) got off to a blistering start sparked by Baldwin. The 6-1 190-pounder received a hearty cheer the first time he touched the ball on VCU’s first possession.

Just 1:11 into the game, Baldwin squared up from the top of the key and drained a 3-pointer to spark the Rams’ hot start.