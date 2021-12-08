VCU handles Jacksonville State 66-52 as Baldwin returns to action

As tipoff between VCU and Jacksonville State neared at the Siegel Center on Wednesday, the unveiling of the night’s starters came with a surprise.
At the top of the list for the Rams was Ace Baldwin.
Baldwin has been on a road back to game shape since May, when he ruptured his left Achilles. The injury kept him out of VCU’s first eight games, and throughout the fall, the estimated return date was tabbed as Jan. 1.
The Baltimore native, the Rams’ starting returning point guard, dressed in game uniform for part of warm-ups for VCU’s game against Campbell last Saturday, but remained inactive.
He did the same before Wednesday’s game, and the announcement of the starters made it clear that Baldwin would be back against JSU.
Baldwin played 20 minutes, helping the Rams to a 66-52 victory.
VCU (5-4) got off to a blistering start sparked by Baldwin. The 6-1 190-pounder received a hearty cheer the first time he touched the ball on VCU’s first possession.
Just 1:11 into the game, Baldwin squared up from the top of the key and drained a 3-pointer to spark the Rams’ hot start.
From there, VCU played perhaps one of its most effective stretches of the season, locking down on defense while executing efficiently on offense.
The Rams used an early 15-2 run to push its advantage to 22-5 at the 12:14 mark, after JSU’s fifth early turnover led to a jumper by Marcus Tsohonis. VCU, at that point, had turned those five turnovers into 9 points and was 10 of 15 from the field.
But VCU’s flow on offense slowed as the half progressed, and JSU (3-5) began taking advantage of its opportunities, led by 6-9, 190-pound wing Jay Pal and 6-10, 255-pound center Brandon Huffman.
The Gamecocks used a 12-2 run to shave into VCU’s lead, a spurt that was capped by back-to-back 3s from Pal and guard Jalen Finch.
The Rams, meanwhile, went 0 of 8 from the field to close the first half, but they led 34-30 at halftime.
Out of the break, Jalen Gibbs’ 3 made it 34-33 briefly before Baldwin responded with a layup.
Later, Jayden Nunn — VCU’s freshman point guard who started six of the Rams’ first eight games in Baldwin’s absence — took over. Nunn knocked down a jumper with 10:38 to play that pushed the Rams’ lead to 44-38.
A minute and a half later, he knocked down a 3 from the right wing to make it a 9-point game.
Nunn had 15 of his game-high 20 points after halftime, and the Rams pulled away late with free throws — they finished 14 of 17.
Baldwin scored the last of his 13 points on a layup with 2:17 to play, and was checked out after that to cheers from the Siegel Center crowd. Baldwin also registered a career high-tying six steals.
VCU travels to play Old Dominion next on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Notes: VCU was without forwards Hason Ward and Mikeal Brown-Jones on Wednesday. Ward was on the bench with the Rams, but Brown-Jones was not.
FG FT Reb
JSU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Huffman 22 4-8 0-0 2-7 1 0 8
Adams 30 1-3 0-0 0-5 1 5 2
Finch 32 3-7 1-1 0-3 3 3 8
Gibbs 33 3-12 3-3 0-4 1 4 12
Henry 9 0-0 2-4 1-1 1 3 2
Pal 33 5-8 0-2 2-4 1 2 11
King 15 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Zeliznak 13 3-5 0-4 2-4 0 2 6
Byrd 7 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
S.Henderson 3 0-1 1-2 0-0 1 0 1
Brigham 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Touze 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-47 7-16 8-31 12 20 52
Percentages: FG .426, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Gibbs 3-9, Finch 1-1, Pal 1-3, S.Henderson 0-1, Adams 0-2, King 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 21 (Pal 5, Finch 4, Byrd 3, Huffman 3, Adams 2, Henry, King, Touze, Zeliznak). Steals: 8 (Adams 3, Finch, Henry, Huffman, King, Pal). Technical Fouls: Adams, 7:07 second.
FG FT Reb
VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Stockard 23 4-8 0-1 3-8 2 0 8
Williams 34 1-8 0-0 1-7 3 5 2
Baldwin 20 3-5 6-6 0-0 0 1 13
Curry 28 3-8 4-6 0-1 1 4 10
Nunn 35 7-8 4-4 0-3 0 1 20
DeLoach 16 2-2 0-0 1-3 1 3 4
Kern 15 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Tsohonis 15 4-9 0-0 1-2 2 0 9
Banks 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Nichols 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-52 14-17 6-27 10 15 66
Percentages: FG .462, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Nunn 2-3, Baldwin 1-3, Tsohonis 1-3, Banks 0-1, Kern 0-1, Curry 0-2, Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Curry, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 6, Stockard 2, Baldwin, Curry, DeLoach, Kern, Nunn). Steals: 13 (Baldwin 6, Nunn 2, Stockard 2, Williams 2, Curry). Technical Fouls: Williams, 7:07 second.
Jacksonville St. 30 22 — 52
VCU 34 32 — 66
