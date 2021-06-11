VCU hires Andy Walker, who carries national title pedigree, as new golf coach

There’s a story that coach Andy Walker shares with each of his teams. And when he tells it, his players get exactly what he’s looking for from them.
When Walker was a player at Pepperdine, and the Waves were playing in the 1997 NCAA golf championship, teammate Jason Gore was in the running for the individual national title. But Gore double-bogeyed the final hole.
Gore knew that cost him. Yet, as soon as he tapped in his ball for a 7 on that final hole, he looked up at Walker and the rest of his teammates and asked, “Did we win?” As in, did Pepperdine win the team title?
“And that's all that mattered to him,” Walker said Friday. “It wasn't about the individual accolades or what that could mean to his career.”
The Waves did win the team title, the program's first. And Gore’s question was a moment Walker said he never forgot. He tells each team he coaches that he needs players who are going to fight for each other, and not with each other.
And shaping a culture in that way has worked well for Walker. After an 11-year pro playing career, Walker coached South Mountain Community College in Phoenix from 2013-18, where he won National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national titles in 2015 and 2016.
Walker coached Division II Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., the past three seasons, and won a national title there in 2019.
He interviewed for the coaching job at VCU this year, a position opened by the retirement of Matt Ball after 22 years, and knew as soon as he did that it was the one job he really wanted.
And it was a job he secured. VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin announced Walker as the Rams’ new golf coach on Friday afternoon.
“You could feel the culture through the interview process at VCU was different than any other place I've spoken to,” Walker said. “And I don't say that lightly. It's just different. Everybody's bought in, and everybody believes in Ed and his vision.”
The Phoenix native began playing golf young, age 3 or 4 he believes. He was introduced to it by his father, Leonard, and was playing in tournaments by age 5.
Collegiately, Walker played a year at Scottsdale Community College before he transferred to Pepperdine.
He was a junior with the Waves in 1997 when they won the national championship, what he described as a magical week at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Ill. And, looking back, Walker said he believes what makes him such a passionate coach is that he had such a great experience himself in college.
“I want all of my players to feel that same way about their college experience as I did,” he said. “So if I can do anything to help and assist in that, then I feel like I've done them a great service."
After graduating in 1998, Walker turned pro and played on multiple tours stateside and around the world. He notched 28 victories as a pro.
Toward the end of his playing career, Walker began helping out friend Jake Harrington with his team. Harrington was the coach at South Mountain before he was hired by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2013.
“As soon as I stepped out there with the team, I was like, 'Wow, this is it right here,’ This is what I want to do,” Walker said. “And there was no turning back.”
To Walker, the biggest key to team success is having the group buy into a culture, one in which everyone is accountable because everyone’s going to work hard.
That’s the kind of culture he wants to operate within at VCU.
Walker said he’s known the retiring Ball, who coached the Rams to eight conference championships, 10 NCAA regional appearances and a trip to the 2002 NCAA championship, for a long time and even talked to Ball several years ago about coming to VCU to coach with him.
“I'm going to lean on him a lot,” Walker said.
VCU assistant coach Kevin O’Connell will stay on staff. Walker will officially take over at the beginning of July.
Walker, in his coaching career, has won at the junior college level and the Division II level. Now, in Division I, he’ll seek to keep the trajectory going.
“We've got one more left here, buddy. We're at the big show,” he said. “That's the only reason I'm here, is to win."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr