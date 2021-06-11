VCU hires Andy Walker, who carries national title pedigree, as new golf coach

He interviewed for the coaching job at VCU this year, a position opened by the retirement of Matt Ball after 22 years, and knew as soon as he did that it was the one job he really wanted.

And it was a job he secured. VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin announced Walker as the Rams’ new golf coach on Friday afternoon.

“You could feel the culture through the interview process at VCU was different than any other place I've spoken to,” Walker said. “And I don't say that lightly. It's just different. Everybody's bought in, and everybody believes in Ed and his vision.”

The Phoenix native began playing golf young, age 3 or 4 he believes. He was introduced to it by his father, Leonard, and was playing in tournaments by age 5.

Collegiately, Walker played a year at Scottsdale Community College before he transferred to Pepperdine.

He was a junior with the Waves in 1997 when they won the national championship, what he described as a magical week at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Ill. And, looking back, Walker said he believes what makes him such a passionate coach is that he had such a great experience himself in college.