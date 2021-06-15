VCU hires former standout Brandon Rozzell to its men's basketball staff

VCU is putting “The Mayor” in its office.

The school announced Tuesday afternoon that former standout player Brandon Rozzell will return to the men’s basketball program to serve as director of student-athlete development.

It’s a move the program hinted at on Sunday evening, with a short video posted to social media, of Rozzell walking into the gym at VCU’s Basketball Development Center. Rozzell will fill a position that former Randolph-Macon basketball standout Lamont Moore served in the past two seasons. Moore left to become the director of operations at Bucknell.

Rozzell arrived at VCU after starring at Highland Springs High. He shined as a senior for the Rams during their run to the Final Four in 2011.

In VCU’s Round of 64 game in that tournament, his 26 points in a win over Georgetown led to the bestowment of his nickname of the “mayor” of Richmond by ESPN’s Dick Vitale, he said. He also hit 4 of 6 3-pointers in the first half of the Rams’ 71-61 Elite Eight win over Kansas to advance to the Final Four.

His 193 career 3-pointers from 2007-11 are eighth in school history.