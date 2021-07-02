VCU hires former Stanford assistant Nicole Flores as its women's lacrosse coach

Then came the start of a stint with coach Danielle Spencer, for two years at Dartmouth and then at Stanford, which Flores described as the most influential of her career.

Flores described Spencer as an “absolute force.”

“She's just an absolute beast when it comes to being the best coach and never being satisfied,” Flores said.

Dartmouth went 22-11 over the two years Flores and Spencer were there, and won the 2019 Ivy League regular-season title. Spencer was hired by Stanford in 2019, and Flores joined her.

After the pandemic-shortened 2020, the Cardinal went 11-0 overall and 7-0 in Pac-12 play this year, winning the league tournament title before falling to Denver in the NCAA tournament.

Among the most important things Flores said she learned from Spencer was how to manage a team.

“How to motivate, how to set expectations and how to just show what hard work looks like by doing it yourself, before expecting it from others,” Flores said.

Coming off some reflection last year, Flores felt it was time to seek her own head coaching job.