VCU hires longtime Clemson assistant Bradley LeCroy to lead baseball program

VCU has hired longtime Clemson assistant Bradley LeCroy as its new baseball coach, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

LeCroy will arrive in Richmond following a total of 15 seasons as a staffer at Clemson, his alma mater. He replaces Shawn Stiffler, who was hired by Notre Dame earlier this month after 10 seasons as the Rams’ head coach and 15 years in the program total.

"After a national search, Bradley set himself apart from other candidates the minute he set foot on campus," VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said in a statement. "I talked with a number of people in the baseball world and everyone talked about how Bradley is prepared for this opportunity. He has recruited high-achieving student-athletes throughout his career and I know he will continue that recruiting prowess with our baseball program.

"We have accomplished a great deal with our baseball program and we have even higher aspirations, which include advancing to Omaha and winning an NCAA Championship."

A 44-year-old native of Anderson, S.C., LeCroy helped the Tigers to the NCAA tournament in 12 of his seasons on staff. Teams he was a part of went a combined 549-331 in his 15 years. LeCroy served as volunteer assistant coach from 2003-05, then returned as an assistant coach in 2011.

LeCroy worked under coach Jack Leggett his first eight years on staff, including the time as a volunteer assistant. He worked under Monte Lee the past seven seasons. LeCroy’s duties included serving as recruiting coordinator and working with Clemson’s infielders and batters.

Clemson last made the NCAA tournament in 2019, which was part of a string of 11 straight appearances.

In between his stints at Clemson, LeCroy coached under Todd Raleigh at Western Carolina (2006-07) and at Tennessee (2008-10). Before his time as a volunteer assistant with the Tigers, he served as an assistant coach at Anderson (S.C). University from 2001-02. During the summers of 2001 and 2002, LeCroy was the head coach of the Williamston (S.C.) American Legion team.

LeCroy coached in Virginia in the summer of 2003 as an assistant coach for the New Market Rebels in the Valley League.

As a player, LeCroy featured for Clemson from 1997-00, a utility player who helped the Tigers to four NCAA tournaments. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Clemson in spring 2001.

LeCroy and his wife, Meredith, who played tennis at Clemson from 1996-99, have two sons, Crew and Cooper.

"I am excited to lead this program and continue the great legacy that already exists here," LeCroy said in a statement. "Our goal is to win championships at VCU, but just as important, to develop young men on and off the field.

Stiffler went 340-198 the past 10 seasons as VCU's head coach. He led the Rams to three NCAA tournament appearances, including back-to-back trips the past two years, after winning back-to-back Atlantic 10 tournament titles. In 2015, Stiffler’s first trip to the NCAA tournament as head coach, he guided VCU to its first-ever super regional appearance. Stiffler, 43, worked as part of Paul Keyes’ VCU staff from 2007-12.

LeCroy will be introduced in a press conference at VCU's Baseball Performance Center on Thursday morning.