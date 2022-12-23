VCU hires Tim Doyle as volleyball coach; a former assistant, current W&M coach

VCU has named Tim Doyle its next volleyball coach, bringing the former assistant back to the Siegel Center.

After the resignation of Jody Rogers on the eve of the 2022 season, the Rams named assistant Kevin Maureen Campbell the interim coach.

Doyle was an assistant at VCU before accepting the head coaching job at William & Mary in 2018, where he has been since.

This year, the Tribe advanced to the CAA semifinals for the first time since 2009.

“VCU holds a special place in my heart, and it’s an honor to return as head coach to lead the volleyball program’s next evolution," Doyle said in a statement.

"VCU belongs in the conversation as one of the preeminent mid-major institutions in the country, and our mission is simple: Build a nationally recognized, top-25 caliber program that also does it the right way. We’ll be known for talented student-athletes who play their hearts out for each other, coaches and staff who empower those student-athletes and keep them as their No. 1 priority in all things, and a way of life where our people work hard, do the right thing, and treat people the right way. I’m thrilled to be back home.”