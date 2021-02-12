VCU holds off St. Bonaventure for fifth straight victory, first place in Atlantic 10

Bones Hyland’s immense value to VCU was encapsulated in an important two-and-a-half-minute first-half stretch in the Rams’ matchup with St. Bonaventure Friday.
It was a sluggish half overall for both sides. But with a deep 3 with 3:33 to play before the break, Hyland seemed to come alive. And he dragged the Rams with him.
Over the ensuing stretch, Hyland drew a charge, scored another basket and assisted on one more. He carried a VCU run that seemed to give the Rams control in a game that felt as if it was waiting for a team to grab it.
VCU never trailed again and secured a 67-64 victory in a mega Atlantic 10 matchup at the Siegel Center.
With their victory, the Rams (15-4, 8-2 A-10) assumed first place in the league. It was a fifth straight victory for them, since a loss at St. Bonaventure (10-3, 8-3) on Jan. 20.
In that matchup last month, VCU wilted in the second half of a 70-54 loss, after it was up 15 at halftime.
On Friday, a more complete performance that saw the Rams assert themselves inside netted them redemption.
The Rams also outrebounded St. Bonaventure 43-34. The Bonnies entered ranked third in the league rebounding margin within conference play, at plus 3.8.
VCU was also even with St. Bonaventure, at 34, on points in the paints. The Bonnies entered with a plus-130 overall margin in that category this season.
And, after a rambling St. Bonaventure run to start the second half flipped the Jan. 20 game, VCU seemed determined to ensure that didn’t happen again.
Levi Stockard III led a strong start to the second half with 6 early points, as the Rams pushed their advantage to double digits for the first time in the opening minutes of the half.
And even when the Bonnies trimmed VCU’s lead to 2 on an Osun Osunniyi jumper at the 9:18 mark, the Rams responded adeptly. They went on an 8-0 run, that included baskets by Ace Baldwin, Vince Williams, Corey Douglas and Hason Ward, to push their advantage back to double digits, 61-51, with 5:55 left.
The Bonnies were within 3 with under a minute to play, on the heels of an 0 of 5 stretch from the field from VCU. The Rams went the final 5:55 without a field goal. But Hyland hit four free throws in the closing stages to help the Rams hang on.
Hyland finished with a team-high 22 points, plus eight rebounds. Vince Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.
To start Friday, both teams began the game just 3 of 10 from the field in the first eight-plus minutes. The Rams struggled to cover the Bonnies’ Jalen Adaway. Adaway was held to 9 points in the teams’ first meeting at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 20. But he had that in the first six and a half minutes Friday, part of his 15 total first-half points. Adaway’s average coming in was 11.1 points.
Despite Adaway’s best efforts, thought, St. Bonaventure could never string a run together.
The Rams did, pushed by Hyland. After his 3 with three and a half minutes left in the half, Hyland drew a charge on St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton, which sent Lofton to the bench with three fouls.
He also drove for a layup off an offensive rebound then, off a steal by Ward, got the ball and dumped it back to Ward for a dunk. That capped a 7-0 VCU run that prompted a St. Bonaventure timeout and gave VCU its loftiest lead at that point, 31-24 with 1:11 left in the half.
The Rams carried a 33-26 lead into the break.
Adaway finished with 23 points, one off his career high.
VCU will stay home to host Richmond on Wednesday.
