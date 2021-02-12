VCU holds off St. Bonaventure for fifth straight victory, first place in Atlantic 10

And, after a rambling St. Bonaventure run to start the second half flipped the Jan. 20 game, VCU seemed determined to ensure that didn’t happen again.

Levi Stockard III led a strong start to the second half with 6 early points, as the Rams pushed their advantage to double digits for the first time in the opening minutes of the half.

And even when the Bonnies trimmed VCU’s lead to 2 on an Osun Osunniyi jumper at the 9:18 mark, the Rams responded adeptly. They went on an 8-0 run, that included baskets by Ace Baldwin, Vince Williams, Corey Douglas and Hason Ward, to push their advantage back to double digits, 61-51, with 5:55 left.

The Bonnies were within 3 with under a minute to play, on the heels of an 0 of 5 stretch from the field from VCU. The Rams went the final 5:55 without a field goal. But Hyland hit four free throws in the closing stages to help the Rams hang on.

Hyland finished with a team-high 22 points, plus eight rebounds. Vince Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.