VCU honors foundational senior class, before grabbing 64-49 victory over Saint Joseph's

On Saturday night at the Siegel Center, VCU women’s basketball honored its foundation.
Foundation is how Rams coach Beth O’Boyle described this year’s senior class, a group that features some of the most important faces of VCU’s success the past three seasons.
They're players who came in and assumed significant roles right away as freshmen four years ago, grew through first-year struggles, then led VCU to a dramatic turnaround as sophomores in 2018-19.
Since that season, the Rams have had the second-best record in the Atlantic 10 (36-10). It’s a mark they added to Saturday against Saint Joseph’s — fittingly led by two members of that class: guards Taya Robinson and Tera Reed.
Robinson scored 16 points and Reed 14, as VCU downed the Hawks 64-49 on what was senior night.
It was a second victory in three days for the Rams, now 11-9 overall and 9-4 in A-10 play. They beat La Salle 63-62 in overtime on Thursday.
But it was also an emotional night for O’Boyle and the seniors. Robinson, Reed, guard Sofya Pashigoreva and center Olga Petrova were recognized in a pregame ceremony on the court, when they were presented with framed jerseys.
VCU’s fifth senior, former St. Catherine’s standout Sydnei Archie, was honored, too, though she was not in attendance. O’Boyle said after the game that Archie is taking some time away from the program for personal reasons. She’s missed the Rams’ last four games.
“I think it's like mixed emotions,” said Robinson, a former Huguenot standout, on the feelings of senior night. “Sad because we're getting ready to part ways. And then just happy because all we accomplished."
The Rams’ senior class went 7-22 overall and 4-12 in A-10 play as freshmen in 2017-18, before leading VCU to a 24-10 mark, 13-3 in the A-10, in 2018-19, including a share of the program’s first-ever regular-season conference title. VCU advanced to the league tournament title game.
Last season, VCU went 20-12 overall and 13-3 in the league, before making another run to the tournament final.
But, to O’Boyle, the most significant thing that speaks to what the senior class has meant is how they came out of their trying freshman season.
“It was a process,” Reed said. “But we all stuck together and believed in each other. And it's been so fun. And it's been a really good experience."
On Saturday against Saint Joseph’s, VCU overcame a Hawks (5-9, 3-9) team that asserted itself inside in the second quarter to take control in the third quarter.
The Hawks pounced with a 6-0 spurt in the late stages of the second quarter that included a layup by Gabby Smalls, and a short jumper and layup from Katie Mayock. That put them ahead for the first time since the opening couple of minutes, 23-22, with 1:31 to play before the half.
VCU’s Chloe Bloom gave the Rams the lead back briefly with a pair of free throws, before SJU’s Katie Jekot hit a 3 before the halftime buzzer to send the Hawks to the locker room with a 26-24 lead.
O’Boyle identified the first-half issue to be how VCU was guarding Saint Joseph’s screens. The Rams adjusted at halftime. And VCU recovered in a big way in the third quarter.
The Rams stifled SJU with a 9-0 run, forcing turnovers and scoring a variety of ways. Samantha Robinson started it with a 3, Pashigoreva helped continue it with a layup off a steal and Robinson capped it with a stepback, midrange jumper.
The run put VCU up 36-30 with 4:56 left in the quarter.
“I think our ball pressure from our guards, especially our full court pressure, really tired Saint Joe's out,” O’Boyle said. “And it allowed it to really dominate the glass.”
The Hawks never got closer than 6 the rest of the way.
VCU, which was the league’s preseason favorite, now has road games ahead at Massachusetts Friday and at Rhode Island next Sunday. VCU will host the A-10 tournament at the Siegel Center March 10-14.
The Rams, at this point, sit tied with Rhode Island at 9-4 in league play. Saint Louis (8-3 league record), Fordham (8-2) and Dayton (11-1) sit ahead.
Robinson, a former Huguenot standout, feels the Rams are in a great spot.
Their continued success heading into the tournament figures to depend in large part on the seniors. They’ve crafted a legacy of winning, and would like to cap their career with more.
"The five of them have really helped us get where we are right now,” O’Boyle said of the seniors. “And it's a tremendous amount of pride for me, to have the opportunity to coach them.”
