VCU honors foundational senior class, before grabbing 64-49 victory over Saint Joseph's

“I think it's like mixed emotions,” said Robinson, a former Huguenot standout, on the feelings of senior night. “Sad because we're getting ready to part ways. And then just happy because all we accomplished."

The Rams’ senior class went 7-22 overall and 4-12 in A-10 play as freshmen in 2017-18, before leading VCU to a 24-10 mark, 13-3 in the A-10, in 2018-19, including a share of the program’s first-ever regular-season conference title. VCU advanced to the league tournament title game.

Last season, VCU went 20-12 overall and 13-3 in the league, before making another run to the tournament final.

But, to O’Boyle, the most significant thing that speaks to what the senior class has meant is how they came out of their trying freshman season.

“It was a process,” Reed said. “But we all stuck together and believed in each other. And it's been so fun. And it's been a really good experience."

On Saturday against Saint Joseph’s, VCU overcame a Hawks (5-9, 3-9) team that asserted itself inside in the second quarter to take control in the third quarter.