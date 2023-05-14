A VCU basketball roster with increasingly substantial international flair became even more global on Sunday afternoon when 2023 wing Michael Belle announced his commitment to coach Ryan Odom's Rams.

Born December 23, 2003, the 6-foot-7 Belle is still just 19 years old and will be an incoming freshman despite already having professional experience.

An England international who has familiarity with fellow British Ram Toibu Lawal, Belle most recently played in the French U21 league with pro club SIG Strasbourg, where he averaged 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals. He debuted with the British senior national team in February.

Belle visited VCU last week following a visit to Atlantic 10 rival Dayton earlier in the week, and it seemed the Rams and Flyers went head-to-head for Belle's commitment with seemingly no other programs in the picture.

A wing who has drawn comparisons to former Ram Jamir Watkins, Belle's guard skills stand out on film. He can handle and shoot the ball, appearing comfortable in a perimeter role, though his size, length and athleticism also allow him to bang around in the paint and contribute on the glass.

He has a quick first step and finishes strong around the rim while exhibiting the ability to dribble and pass with either hand. Recruiting services painted Belle as one of the top international prospects in the Class of 2023.

Belle detailed aspects of his basketball beginnings last year in an interview with European recruiting service Eurospects.

Belle told Eurospects that he started playing basketball around 13 years old. He grew up on football (soccer) and played rugby and tennis, and had never touched a basketball before attending an after-school hoops club.

"I decided to go to one after-school basketball club, and from there I just loved basketball," Belle said in the interview from June of last year.

Belle was at the time entering his third year with SIG Strasbourg. When asked why he initially decided to go play in Europe instead of in the United States, Belle said he was just 15 years old when he made the decision, and Strasbourg showed particular interest after a scout saw him play a tournament in Manchester, England.

"I just decided that the opportunity was too good not to take it, especially at that time," Belle said.

His transition to France was made difficult by the pandemic, Belle added, and he wasn't able to finish a full season at the U18 level. When he first got to the U21 level, he was playing four years above his age group.

"The first thing I felt was definitely the physicality of the game, and how quick-paced it was and how your decisions have to be as quick as possible," he said.

When asked to describe his game, Belle said it's evolved a great deal over the past few years. In the beginning, he was just a driver focused on using his size and athleticism to get to the rim.

"Going over to France, I was able to evolve my game around the IQ aspect and just the skills -- ball handling, shooting," he said.

With the addition of Belle, Odom has three scholarship spots still to fill, assuming guard Jarren McAllister, who entered the transfer portal in late March, finds a new home, though the door appears open for McAllister to stay.

As of May 14, redshirt-freshman wing Fats Billups (Varina High) is the only other VCU player aside from Belle with all four years of eligibility still to use.

Guard Jason Nelson Jr. (John Marshall High) and forwards Christian Fermin and Lawal have three years remaining.

Center Roosevelt Wheeler (John Marshall High) and guards Max Shulga, Joe Bamisile (Monacan High) and Zeb Jackson have two years left, counting optional COVID years for the three guards, all seniors.

And graduate transfer wing Sean Bairstow, who came over from Utah State with Shulga, is the only Ram with just one year of eligibility remaining.

