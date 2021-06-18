VCU hoops coaches happy about return of in-person recruiting activity

The uniqueness of the past year meant that both of the Rams’ programs welcomed newcomers this week and last week, for summer workouts, who hadn’t stepped foot on campus before that point.

With the restrictions in place, players committed and signed in the past year without much, or any, in-person contact with their new schools.

“We were doing tours as they were moving in. And meeting with parents as they were moving in,” O’Boyle said. “So that part was really unusual.”

For coaches, online streams of games were available to help make up for the inability to attend in person. Still, those don’t always provide the smoothest glimpses of players.

And the pieces of the puzzle that can be missed without being there include the intangibles — how a player interacts with their coaches, and what they’re like on the floor when they’re winning versus when they’re losing, O’Boyle said.

Also a judgment of the level of competition and the pace of the game.

“How do they act with their teammates, on and off the floor? And I think guys are going to play different now that college coaches are back in the gym,” Scott said. “It's going to be a different type of pressure, how do they react to that?”