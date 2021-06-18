VCU hoops coaches happy about return of in-person recruiting activity

Brent Scott loves being in the gym, and around people.
Those are, typically, routine drumbeats of the job for Scott, one of VCU’s assistant men’s basketball coaches and the program’s recruiting coordinator.
But, since mid-March 2020, the ability to travel to gyms and be in those environments on the recruiting circuit was prohibited by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For coaches around the country, the normal jaunts to summer AAU games and winter high school games to evaluate prospective players were replaced by video streams of competition, player highlight packages and Zoom video conferences.
The players themselves couldn’t take trips to campus to meet with coaches, either.
On April 15, though, the NCAA announced that Division I sports could return to their normal recruiting calendars beginning June 1 — for the first time since the original pause on such activity was put in place on March 13 of last year.
That means that, this month, in-person visits and evaluations are beginning once again, the drumbeat of the recruiting process returning to what it was before last year.
And it’s something the VCU men’s and women’s hoops programs are happy about.
"I am very excited and very happy that we are able to have people on campus again. ... Even though it's a new normal, it's a lot closer to what we're used to than what we just came out of,” Scott said.
Both the Rams’ men’s and women’s teams have already hosted multiple recruits on campus. In the NCAA’s recruiting calendar, men’s and women’s programs were in what’s designated as a “quiet period” to start the month.
During quiet periods, the only in-person recruiting contacts that are permitted are those on schools’ campuses. Coaches aren’t permitted to make off-campus visits and evaluations during that time. So, in other words, players can come to the schools but the schools can’t go to the players.
On Friday at noon, though, the first evaluation period of the summer opened for men’s programs, allowing coaches to travel to approved events to watch players perform in person. That’ll last through Sunday at 6 p.m., before a second evaluation period weekend June 25-27 and three more July 8-11, 16-18 and 23-25.
In women’s basketball, a pair of evaluation periods are ahead next month, July 6-12 and 21-25.
Coaches made do as best they could with virtual meetings and evaluations for the year-plus that those were the standard. But it was an adjustment. Scott feels the strength of the men’s program is personal relationships, and women’s basketball coach Beth O’Boyle feels similarly about her program.
“It's extremely difficult when I value so much the in-person getting to know people, getting to know their parents,” O’Boyle said. “Having them meet with our players.”
The uniqueness of the past year meant that both of the Rams’ programs welcomed newcomers this week and last week, for summer workouts, who hadn’t stepped foot on campus before that point.
With the restrictions in place, players committed and signed in the past year without much, or any, in-person contact with their new schools.
“We were doing tours as they were moving in. And meeting with parents as they were moving in,” O’Boyle said. “So that part was really unusual.”
For coaches, online streams of games were available to help make up for the inability to attend in person. Still, those don’t always provide the smoothest glimpses of players.
And the pieces of the puzzle that can be missed without being there include the intangibles — how a player interacts with their coaches, and what they’re like on the floor when they’re winning versus when they’re losing, O’Boyle said.
Also a judgment of the level of competition and the pace of the game.
“How do they act with their teammates, on and off the floor? And I think guys are going to play different now that college coaches are back in the gym,” Scott said. “It's going to be a different type of pressure, how do they react to that?”
The logistics of it all this summer, from Scott’s perspective, will be largely the same as they were before 2020 — generating a list of events members of the staff can get to, going to see players they’re actively recruiting, and taking time to see other players as well. They’ll go anywhere to see players, Scott said, but they also want to work smart, not spreading themselves too thin.
It’s also important to both the men’s and women’s staffs to make sure that, while recruits visit campus and coaches hit the road, those players on the current roster are prioritized as well. Both squads began their summer workout programs this week.
“I think that's always the biggest puzzle of the season,” O’Boyle said. “We put so much emphasis on our player development piece, that we don't want to miss out with the players that we have here.”
This past Tuesday was another important date in the recruiting calendar, the first day that coaches could contact rising juniors in the class of 2023 directly. More than a dozen Class of 2023 players announced new offers from VCU on social media on that day alone.
"You want to get ahead, but you got to take care of the class that's in front of you,” Scott said, of eyeing 2023 recruits while working on the upcoming 2022 class.
Finally, for coaches like Scott and O’Boyle, that scouting and relationship building can happen face to face again.
It’s something they value, and perhaps even more so now that it’s back.
“It's definitely nice to be back to some normalcy,” Scott said. “Last year was tough, but we got through it and made the most of it ... But we're excited to keep moving forward."
