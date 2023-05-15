Ryan Odom's reconstruction of the VCU basketball roster added another key building block Monday afternoon when California graduate transfer forward Kuany Kuany announced his commitment to Odom's rebuilt Rams.

A lanky, 6-foot-9, 200-pound 23-year-old born in Kakuma, Kenya on March 27, 2000, Kuany spent time between South Sudan and Kenya before his family moved to Melbourne, Australia when Kuany was 6 years old.

He lists his nationality as Australian and South Sudanese, adding further global flair to a Rams roster that already includes two British players, a Ukrainian and an Australian.

He started playing basketball at age 11 and moved to the United States on his own at age 15 to pursue a future in basketball. He played three years of high school basketball at Victory Rock Prep in Sarasota, Fla. before playing his senior year at Prolific Prep in Northern California.

Kuany played four years at Cal, and will be using his additional COVID year of eligibility at VCU.

He graduated from Cal in May with his undergraduate degree in sociology after averaging 9 points and 3.9 rebounds (both career highs) while making 26 starts and averaging 25.4 minutes per game for the Golden Bears, who finished 3-29 (2-18 in Pac-12 play).

Kuany was the recipient of Cal's Joseph M. Kavanagh Award this past season, "which recognizes a student athlete who has holistically demonstrated poise, patience, and persistence in their journey at Cal," per the school's athletics website.

While at Cal, Kuany demonstrated an intriguing skillset. He shot 35.9% from the floor and finished second on the team in made 3-pointers with 28. He also led the Golden Bears in attempted (113) and made (93) free throws while shooting 82.3% from the line, a fantastic clip for a college forward.

Kuany also finished second on the team in rebounding with 125 boards.

Cal Athletics in February published a profile on Kuany. Written by Gerrit Van Genderen, it delved into his global childhood and basketball beginnings.

The piece begins with Kuany's name, which means "to pick something up." Named after his grandfather, who died before he was born, Kuany carries his family's legacy with him every day.

"My grandfather had a big name in my family's community and I'm picking up where he left off," Kuany told Van Genderen.

"I'm moving that legacy forward."

With the addition of Kuany, Odom has two scholarship spots left to fill, assuming guard Jarren McAllister, who entered the transfer portal in late March, finds a new home, though the door appears open for McAllister to stay.

Odom's frontcourt appears set with the experienced Kuany joining Louisville transfer center Roosevelt Wheeler (John Marshall High) and rising sophomore forwards Chrstian Fermin and Tobi Lawal in the rotation down low.

Kuany visited VCU last week along with international prospect Michael Belle, a 6-7 incoming freshman wing who announced his commitment to the Rams on Sunday night.

