Ryan Odom's reconstruction of the VCU basketball roster took a major step forward on Sunday night when Utah State standouts Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga announced on Instagram that they're following their coach to the commonwealth.

The close friends started all 35 games for the Aggies, helping them to a 26-9 mark and No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Bairstow, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound, senior wing from Brisbane, Australia, averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% (32 of 83) from 3-point range.

He shot 54.8% (34 of 62) from the free-throw line and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Shulga, a 6-4, 197-pound junior combo guard from Kyiv, Ukraine, averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, and finished second on the team with 140 assists (4 per game).

He shot 36.4% (55 of 151) from beyond the arc and 82.4% (112 of 136) from the free-throw line and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Shulga played two seasons at Utah State, Bairstow four. Shulga coincidentally made his college debut at the beginning of the 2020-21 season against VCU, logging two rebounds in four minutes of action as a true freshman in a game the Rams won 85-69.

The commitments of two experienced pieces with familiarity in Odom's system is a significant development for the new Rams big whistle as he constructs a roster almost from scratch.

Seven VCU players entered the transfer portal just before and immediately following the departure of former coach Mike Rhoades.

Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State), Nick Kern (Penn State), Jamir Watkins (Florida State), Jalen DeLoach (Georgia), Jayden Nunn (Baylor) and Josh Banks (UNC Asheville) have all announced new homes.

So apart from redshirt-freshman wing Fats Billups, rising sophomore forwards Tobi Lawal and Christian Fermin and rising senior guard Zeb Jackson, Odom had a blank slate on which to apply his coach's brush.

It started with a local push to grab a handful of Richmond natives in the transfer portal, and that effort is nearly complete after the commitments of former John Marshall star forward Roosevelt Wheeler (Louisville) and guard Jason Nelson (Richmond), plus former Monacan standout Joe Bamisile (Virginia Tech, George Washington, Oklahoma).

Only former Steward School big man Efton Reid (LSU, Gonzaga) remains uncommitted of that group, though he visited last Saturday along with Nelson and Wheeler.

So after the additions of Bairstow and Shulga, the Rams roster has four open scholarship spots remaining for the upcoming season, so long as redshirt-junior guard Jarren McAllister, who entered the portal in late March before Rhoades left, picks a new home.

Shulga figures to step into a backcourt rotation with Jackson, Nelson and Bamisile. The Ukrainian can bring the ball up the floor or play off of it, affording Odom some useful versatility in his four-out, free-flowing offensive system that emphasizes spacing and analytics.

Shulga broke out for the Aggies this past season with his best college campaign to date. He can catch fire from beyond the arc and plays big relative to his position.

Bairstow was listed as a guard at Utah State, but has been called a stretch-four forward or wing by recruiting sites.

So it seems he could play the two through four spots, and brings great length, shooting and perimeter play to augment a VCU frontcourt that's otherwise built around athleticism and prowess at the rim and in the paint with Wheeler, Fermin and Lawal.

The two international recruits also make for a fascinating mix of backgrounds on the VCU roster, with Odom thus far bringing in exclusively Richmond natives or internationals. Lawal is from London, so the Rams roster how has English, Ukrainian and Australian roots.

Shulga has played for Ukraine at the FIBA U20 European Championships. Bairstow was previously a member of the U19 Australian National Team.

Shulga majors in international studies and speaks four languages, Ukrainian, Russian, Spanish and English. Bairstow majors in integrated studies, and his older brother, Cam, was an all-conference performer at New Mexico from 2011 to 2014 before he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2014.

PHOTOS: VCU announces their new men's basketball head coach, Ryan Odom.