VCU basketball will host a marquee quartet of Richmond-area recruits currently in the transfer portal this weekend, multiple sources confirmed on Friday, signaling a potentially era-defining recruiting splash at the outset of Ryan Odom's head coaching tenure.

Junior guard and Monacan High alum Joe Bamisile (Virginia Tech, George Washington, Oklahoma) announced his commitment to VCU on Friday night on his Instagram.

Sophomore forward and Steward School alum Efton Reid (LSU, Gonzaga) is set to visit VCU on Saturday along with former John Marshall stars Jason Nelson Jr. (Richmond) and Roosevelt Wheeler (Louisville).

Bamisile, Reid, Nelson and Wheeler all played together for Team Loaded AAU. In 2018, their Team Loaded outfit went undefeated and won a national championship.

All four are were first-team All-Metro honorees while in high school, and Nelson, Reid and Wheeler were all on the same first team in 2020. VCU freshman wing Fats Billups was on the All-Metro second team that year as a sophomore at Varina, and knows the group of transfers well.

"It's been some chattering back and forth when people became available, put their names in the portal as far as the 'What if?'" said Nelson's father, Jason Nelson Sr., on Friday night.

"That's how things started to come into play as far as the 'What if?' factor, 'I would love to play with you,' and 'I would love to play with you.'"

Nelson Jr. goes the furthest back with Bamisile, Nelson Sr. said. They first played together in third grade or fourth grade with Team Loaded. Nelson Jr. played with Reid and Wheeler in middle school, with connections spanning from Team Loaded to Team Richmond and Boo Williams.

Going back to their AAU days, Nelson Sr. said the families forged a close, lasting bond.

"It was a very special group, everybody got along, it was a real big family atmosphere and it became lifelong bonds with the kids and families," Nelson Sr. said, adding that he's Facetimed with Reid and Wheeler's mothers constantly over the past week or so.

"The connection never has been lost, even though our kids went to play for (different) colleges. But the connections stayed, we always talk to each other, inspire each other's kids. The kids talk all the time.

"It's been a lot of games won with this group here together. I think that's another intriguing aspect of it. They win, the chemistry is there."

Nelson Sr. has told the other parents about the benefits of playing close to home, where one's support system is easily accessible.

He added that Billups has been in communication with Nelson Jr. since the coaching transition at VCU from Mike Rhoades to Odom. Billups and Nelson Jr. won a state title together at Varina High, and Nelson Jr. won another state title with Wheeler at John Marshall.

Nelson Jr., a 5-foot-10 redshirt-freshman point guard, started 26 of Richmond’s 33 games as a redshirt freshman and averaged 8 points and 2 assists while flashing standout handles and court vision.

Reid, a 7-foot, 240-pound forward, averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 34 starts for LSU in 2021-22. He then transferred to Gonzaga, and averaged 2.1 points and 1 rebound while playing 4.6 minutes per game and appearing in 25 games for the Zags this past season.

Wheeler, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound sophomore forward, averaged 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 21 games played his freshman year (2021-22), then 1.2 points and 2 rebounds in 25 games played this past season.

Out of high school, Reid was considered a top 20 recruit nationally in his class. Wheeler was a top 50 recruit.

Bamisile (6-foot-4, 194 pounds) was a top-100 recruit out of Monacan. He had his best college season at GW where he earned third-team all-Atlantic 10 honors after averaging 16.3 points and 5 rebounds. Last season at OU, he averaged 4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists while playing in 21 games.

Nelson Sr. said, in Ryan Odom's offensive system, he sees a very different approach compared to the Princeton offense at Richmond, one in which Nelson Jr., a "true point guard" could flourish.

"Ryan Odom's system has a little bit more freedom to allow a playmaker to be a playmaker," Nelson Sr. said.

Nelson Jr. has not committed and is keeping his options open ahead of Saturday's visit, Nelson Sr. said, adding that other schools have reached out recently and Nelson Jr. may take other visits. Reid and Wheeler had not committed either as of Friday night and are sure to have ample options.

Nelson Jr. and Wheeler are first-time transfers and would be immediately eligible. It's unclear whether Reid, on his second transfer, and Bamisile, on his third, would have to sit out a year. Both have transferred amid coaching changes at their previous programs in the past.

The NCAA has granted waivers for multiple-transfer players in recent years to be immediately eligible. But with COVID-impacted seasons further in the past, the NCAA has said it will not be as lenient on granting waivers going forward, though there are various reasons why a player could apply for and be granted immediate eligibility.

Former VCU players Ace Baldwin Jr. and Nick Kern committed to play for Rhoades at Penn State earlier this week.

Sophomore wing Jamir Watkins, sophomore guard Jayden Nunn, sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach and Jarren McAllister are still in the transfer portal and undecided. The portal closes on May 11.

VCU junior guard Josh Banks, who entered the portal before Rhoades' departure, committed to UNC Asheville Friday night.

Two of Odom's former standouts at Utah State, guard Max Shulga and wing Sean Bairstow, visited VCU last weekend but have not as of Friday night made commitment announcements.

Billups and VCU junior guard Zeb Jackson have said they will stay put under Odom. Freshmen forwards Obinnaya Okafor, Christian Fermin and Tobi Lawal have not entered the portal and appear locked into the roster as well.

PHOTOS: VCU announces their new men's basketball head coach, Ryan Odom.